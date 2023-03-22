Karl-Anthony Towns has been upgraded to questionable on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ injury report, and the three-time All-Star is now slated to return for tonight’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Towns, 27, missed 51 straight games due to a Grade 3 calf strain. The two-time All-NBA member hasn’t played since suffering the injury in Minnesota’s 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards on Nov. 28.

After missing 51 straight games with a Grade 3 calf strain, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will return tonight vs. Atlanta Hawks barring setback in pregame, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nine games remaining as T'Wolves battle for playoff positioning. pic.twitter.com/t7rxbqJ5ww — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 22, 2023

With only nine games remaining of the regular season, this is the best time for the eight-year veteran to prepare for the playoffs. When healthy, Karl-Anthony Towns is arguably the Timberwolves’ most valuable player.

Through 21 starts this season, the forward/center is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 33.8 minutes per game. To add to these statistics, the Kentucky product is shooting 50.5% from the field and 88.5% at the foul line.

In Minnesota’s 126-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 16, the forward/center scored a season-high 30 points in 37 minutes of action. Along with logging five boards, five dimes, and one steal, Towns shot 10-of-15 (66.7%) from the floor and drained two 3-pointers.

Besides Karl-Anthony Towns, other players listed on the Timberwolves’ injury report include Jaylen Nowell (knee) and Anthony Edwards (ankle). Both guards are questionable for tonight’s nonconference matchup.

Minnesota is 5-5 in its last 10 games. However, the team has won just one contest over the past four. More importantly, the Timberwolves are winless at home in their previous five games played at Target Center. They’re 0-4-1 ATS in their last five meetings at home against Atlanta.

Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his calf was torn “When you have a torn calf, that's a significant one. It takes time. And being my size, you don't want it to become like KD in Golden State.” (Via @ramonashelburne ) pic.twitter.com/7421pJJEYC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray (non-COVID illness) is listed as questionable for the Hawks. Jalen Johnson (hamstring) remains out indefinitely as well. Atlanta is also 5-5 in its past 10 contests. The Hawks are 4-1 in their previous five games played on a Wednesday.

Sportsbooks show Minnesota as a 4.5-point favorite at home over Atlanta. Nonetheless, this line could change soon considering Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to make his return tonight. Minnesota is 20-17 at home, whereas the Hawks are 16-21 away.

