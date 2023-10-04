The summer vacation is finally over for NBA players as they’ve all reported to their team’s training camps to prepare for the start of the new season at the start of this month. During their respective Media Days, most American superstars confirmed their desire to represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

One of the first to announce their commitment, besides LeBron James last month, was Phoenix forward Kevin Durant, who expects to contribute to his country’s pursuit for their fifth consecutive gold medal.

“I will play in the Olympics next year,” said the Suns star, who has already conquered three basketball golds in the past.

Kevin Durant is committed to playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris 🇺🇸 🎥 @NBATVpic.twitter.com/tT9DSXYUG5 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 2, 2023

Another modern legend who expressed his will to be a part of this team was Stephen Curry. “Definitely want to be there,” he said at the Warriors’s media day. “Definitely want to be on the team.”

The list of players who’ve showed the same intentions is a long one: Devin Booker, Jaylen Brown, Brook Lopez, Fred VanVleet, Kyrie Irving, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Aaron Gordon and more.

This extensive list was motivated by Team USA’s recent failure to bring back a medal from last month’s FIBA World Cup held in Asia, where the United States lost their last three matches and finished fourth in the competition.

“From the players that we have here off the top of my head that could fill that roster up, I don’t think it would be too much of a physical toll,” LeBron James said this week. “I wouldn’t have to do much. Rebound a little bit, pass a little bit, defend, block some shots, you know? But we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

As for Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown, it is a matter of honor and serving his community.

“Playing for USA Basketball, I think there’s no greater honor,” he expressed. “Playing for your country, coming from my community, coming from where I come from, where the majority of our demographic comes from — having an opportunity to represent that, your community, your outer community the ones that support you is part of it as well. So being able to participate would be great.”

Joel Embiid also announced his plan to participate in the next Olympics, but hasn’t decided which uniform he’ll wear

Philadelphia star Joel Embiid has a big decision to make, as he can represent one of three countries next summer. He’s eligible for France or the United States, as he possesses a dual citizenship, but he can also play for his birth country Cameroon.

“My goal is to play in the Olympics,” he said this Monday. “I love all three options. Cameroon, I’m born there, I’m from there and I always want to represent my country. But the goal is also to play in the Olympics. If we had a chance, or if we would qualify for the Olympics, that will be an easy decision. But that’s still up in the air. And I really do want to play in the Olympics.”

The international big man announced that he will make his decision “in the next few days.”

As for USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill, who will be among the people who will end up choosing which players will represent Team USA next year, showed his excitement over these star’s commitments.

“I am proud of the World Cup Team and all they did to qualify USA Basketball for Paris 2024,” he shared. “We are thrilled there is interest and excitement going into next summer and are looking forward to going through the process of naming the 2024 Olympic Team.”