Kings waive centers Nerlens Noel, Neemias Queta

The Sacramento Kings are waiving centers Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta, according to sources. This roster move comes a few weeks after Sacramento signed former Dallas Mavericks big man JaVale McGee.

Kings coach Mike Brown’s center rotation for the 2023-24 season now includes Domantas Sabonis, Alex Len, and McGee. In July, Noel signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Western Conference contender.

The Kings’ center position is set for the season now: All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Alex Len and McGee. https://t.co/yFMaGf8XSn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 12, 2023



Noel, 29, was waived by the Detroit Pistons in February after reaching a buyout agreement and then signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets in April. The 6-foot-11 center was selected sixth overall by the New Orleans Hornets (Pelicans) in the 2013 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

However, Noel was immediately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Massachusetts native missed the entire 2013-14 season due to a left ACL tear he sustained during his freshman year at Kentucky.

Nerlens Noel spent three seasons with the Sixers (2014-17) and two seasons with the Mavericks (2017-18), Oklahoma City Thunder (2018-20), and New York Knicks (2020-22). Plus, the center spent the 2022-23 season with the Pistons and Nets. He made four starts in 17 appearances with Detroit and Brooklyn this past season.

The Kentucky product averaged 2.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 11.5 minutes per game while shooting 36.1% from the floor, 50% beyond the arc, and 66.7% at the foul line. In Detroit’s 123-111 loss to the 76ers on Jan. 8, the center recorded a season-high six points, four boards, and one steal in 13 minutes off the bench.

This seemed inevitable after the Sacramento Kings signed JaVale McGee to a guaranteed salary. Nerlens Noel has a $300,000 partial guarantee. Neemias Queta is at $250,000. They now have one roster spot open and could use a third point guard. Cameron Payne could make sense there. https://t.co/HWsp56eyLk — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) September 12, 2023



Noel also made 11 starts in only 25 appearances with the Knicks in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 3.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 22.5 minutes per game. Noel missed 57 games because of knee, hamstring, and foot injuries. Avoiding another ACL injury is critical.

Additionally, New York then ruled the center out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to plantar fasciitis. The former Sixer has never played a full 82-game season in his entire NBA career.

Neemias Queta is still a two-way eligible player

Meanwhile, Neemias Queta re-signed with the Kings on a one-year contract in August. Queta, 24, was selected 39th overall by Sacramento in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Utah State University.

After signing a two-way contract, the 7-foot big man appeared in 15 games off the bench with the Kings in his rookie 2021-22 season. Queta averaged 3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 8.0 minutes per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 64.7% at the foul line.

In Sacramento’s 109-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 10, 2022, the center recorded a career-high 11 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. Queta finished 4-of-7 (57.1%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 (75%) at the line.

The Utah State product became the first Portuguese player to score points in the NBA. With the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the center averaged 16.4 points, 7.9 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 28.2 minutes per game in 14 starts.

In the 2022-23 season, Queta made only five appearances off the bench with the Sacramento Kings. The Portugal native averaged 2.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.8 minutes per game while shooting 66.7% from the field.

Of course, the center made 29 starts with Stockton in the 2022-23 G League season. Queta averaged career highs of 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Not to mention, he shot career bests of 68% from the floor and 80.3% at the line. He finished as runner-up for the G League MVP award and also earned All-NBA G League and All-Defensive G League honors.

