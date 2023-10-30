Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (2,222) passed Jamal Crawford (2,221) for the 10th-most 3-pointers in NBA history in Sunday night’s 106-95 win over the Houston Rockets.

In 30 minutes as a starter, Thompson recorded 19 points, four rebounds, and one block. Plus, the five-time All-Star shot 7-of-12 (58.3%) from the floor and 5-of-10 (50%) beyond the arc.

Warriors teammate Stephen Curry is the NBA’s all-time leader in career 3-pointers, with 3,407. Ray Allen is a distant second (2,973), followed by James Harden (2,754), Reggie Miller (2,560), Kyle Korver (2,450), Damian Lillard (2,393), Vince Carter (2,290), Jason Terry (2,282), and LeBron James (2,266).

Thompson needs 44 3s to pass James for ninth on the all-time list. Unless the four-time MVP sustains a major injury, the Golden State veteran might not ever catch James.

Through three games of the 2023-24 season, the two-time All-NBA member is averaging 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 47.6% from the field and 40% from downtown.

During this past offseason, Thompson was rumored to sign a new contract extension with the Warriors. However, neither side reached an agreement. The 10-year veteran is poised to become a free agent in the 2024 offseason.

Furthermore, Thompson and the Dubs were expected to agree on a four-year, $140 million extension. In July, Draymond Green signed a four-year, $100 million deal, and Curry is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

Thompson, 33, is owed $43.21 million this season. This is part of the five-year, $189.9 million max contract he signed with the Warriors in July 2019.

Of course, the bigger story on Sunday was Chris Paul coming off the bench for the first time of his 19-year career. Since the NBA began tracking games started in 1982, no player had appeared in more games and started them all than Paul had entering Sunday.

Including playoffs, Paul started the first 1,365 games of his NBA career. The last time Paul didn’t start a game that counted was in the 2008 Olympics, when Jason Kidd and Kobe Bryant represented the backcourt.

Before that it was on Dec. 13, 2004, when he was late for Wake Forest’s team bus. The 6-foot guard was later benched for the first four minutes of a regular-season game against Temple. Paul started the last 25 games of his college career as well.

On Sunday, the 12-time All-Star recorded eight points and seven assists in 28 minutes as a reserve.

As for Klay Thompson, he has not yet logged a double-double this season.