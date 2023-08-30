New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier believes he can still play at a high level in the NBA, and the 11-year veteran is hoping another team will give him a chance to prove his worth.

“We’ll see. Obviously, I want to play again. I want to have success. I know I can help. And I know I can play. … I know I can do many things,” Fournier said when Eurohoops asked him about his NBA future during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the New York Knicks hold 14th-ranked odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Fournier, 30, was aiming to stay healthy in the 2023 FIBA World Cup to help boost his NBA trade value. However, the guard suffered a sprained ankle during France’s 90-72 win over Lithuania last Wednesday. He suffered a similar injury in France’s win over Venezuela on Aug. 7.

Despite his injury, the guard has the fifth-most points (65) in the FIBA World Cup so far, trailing Jordan Clarkson (72), Luka Doncic (71), Joshua Hawkinson (70), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (66).

Additionally, Fournier finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists against Venezuela. In France’s 80-69 win over Montenegro a few weeks ago, the Knicks guard recorded 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

The French star seems ready to move on from New York after falling out of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation last season. He made seven starts in only 27 appearances with the Knicks in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 17 minutes per game.

Also, the guard shot career lows of 33.7% from the field and 30.7% outside the arc. Fournier played the first 13 games of 2022-23 before going on a six-week, 22-game benching.

“I would be shot [if I stay]. I’m going to be traded, it’s not possible otherwise. Or I’d be stuck, and so would they,” Fournier told L’Equipe in July. “They have several players with big contracts coming in.

“Unless they want to pay a crazy luxury tax… If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career. I can manage a year without playing. Two… that would be terrible.”

Fournier has expressed interest in playing for the San Antonio Spurs alongside No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. “It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for [Gregg Popovich], and learning from him, it would be a pleasure and an honor, for sure,” he said. “Being with Victor, looking at the Olympics, being able to start chemistry on the court, that would be great.”

In August 2021, Evan Fournier signed a four-year, $73 million contract with the Celtics as part of a sign-and-trade with the Knicks. The guard made $18 million in the 2022-23 season and carries a cap hit of $18.85 million for 2023-24. His deal also includes a $19 million team option for 2024-25.

