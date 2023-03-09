Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (left foot soreness) questionable vs. Kings

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (left foot soreness) is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s road game against the Sacramento Kings. Brunson, 26, is the only player on New York’s injury report.

The fifth-year guard has missed a total of six games so far this season. Of course, Brunson was the driving force behind the team’s nine-game win streak. However, due to missing back-to-back games, New York lost 112-105 to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

According to some NBA betting sites, the Knicks have 12th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are giving the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers greater odds.

The Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (left foot soreness) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento. The Kings have removed De’Aaron Fox from their injury report. He will return to action tonight — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 9, 2023

Through 61 starts this season, Brunson is averaging career highs of 23.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 35.2 minutes per game. In addition to logging 3.6 rebounds, the guard is shooting 48.7% from the floor and a career-best 41.1% outside the arc.

On Jan. 9, in the Knicks’ 111-107 loss versus the Milwaukee Bucks, Brunson scored a career-high 44 points in 39 minutes of action. Along with notching seven boards and five assists, he shot 15-of-30 (50%) from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (left foot soreness) is questionable vs. Kings for Thursday night’s interconference matchup

After losing to the Hornets on Tuesday night, New York is now 9-1 in its last 10 games. The Knicks are 5-1 ATS in their past six matchups against Sacramento as well. They’re also 5-1 in their previous six meetings versus the Kings.

Moreover, New York is 7-2 in their past nine games played in the month of March. Not to mention, the Knicks are 12-5 in their last 17 contests played on a Tuesday. At full strength, they’re a decent playoff contender.

Matchup with Sacramento tonight. pic.twitter.com/EWnktUiRor — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 9, 2023

As for the Kings’ injury report, Richaun Holmes (illness) and De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) are probable for Thursday’s interconference encounter. Fox will likely be removed from the list a couple of hours before tip-off.

Sacramento is 7-3 in its previous 10 contests. Last Saturday’s 138-134 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves squashed the Kings’ five-game win streak. Though, they’re 6-1 in their past seven games. Sacramento is 1-6 ATS in its last seven meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Kings have a 51.7% chance of defeating New York at home. Sportsbooks show the Knicks as 2-point road underdogs.

NBA Betting Content You May Like