Kyrie Irving can potentially sign a five-year, $272.9 million max contract with the Dallas Mavericks, according to sources. That deal is the most the Western Conference contender can offer the eight-time All-Star. NBA free agency begins this Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

“The market for Kyrie Irving — legitimate places that he would leave Dallas for that make sense and are available to him — is extremely limited, perhaps almost nil,” reported ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “I think the full expectation is that he returns to Dallas.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Dallas Mavericks hold ninth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

The “full expectation” is Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the Mavericks once free agency begins, per @wojespn: – Legitimate places Kyrie would even consider leaving Dallas for are “extremely limited, perhaps almost nil.” – Money aspect won’t be an issue for Irving’s new deal… pic.twitter.com/lmqT8C0cME — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 28, 2023



“The question will be: What kind of a deal does he go back on? How many years on a contract?” Wojnarowski added. “I don’t think the money will be as much of an issue. … If he wants to maximize his money on this deal, the place to do that is in Dallas. If he wants a chance to win and make a lot of money, it is back in Dallas.”

In February, Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris were traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-rounder. Brooklyn also received trade exceptions.

Kyrie Irving is contemplating signing a five-year, $272.9 million max deal with the Dallas Mavericks, would receive four years, $201.7 million elsewhere

Irving finished the final season of his four-year, $136.5 million contract he signed with Brooklyn in 2019. Last June, the 12-year veteran exercised his $38,917,057 player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season. If the guard leaves Dallas, he would be eligible to sign a four-year, $201.7 million contract. So, he’s better off staying.

Moreover, in 60 appearances spilt between the Nets and Mavericks of the 2022-23 season, Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 37.4 minutes per game. The three-time All-NBA member shot 49.4% from the field and 37.9% beyond the arc as well. He scored a total of 1,623 points, marking his third highest-scoring season.

Most 20-Point 4th Quarters in 2022-23: 5 — Kyrie Irving

2 — Damian Lillard

2 — De’Aaron Fox Kyrie shot 86% TS in this span & was a +44 pic.twitter.com/9WWuVnuFVv — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) June 28, 2023



In Brooklyn’s 117-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 20, Irving scored a season-high 48 points in 39 minutes of action. Along with logging 11 boards, six assists, and four steals, the guard shot 18-of-29 (62.1%) from the floor and drained a season-high eight 3-pointers.

The new collective bargaining agreement goes into effect on July 1. With the new CBA, teams will find it more challenging to reach the playoffs and contend for a championship with three max superstars. This change forces teams to prioritize roster depth and discourage super teams. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban aims to avoid that issue.

