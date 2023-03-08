Home » news » Kyrie Irving First Player With 275 Points 50 Rebounds And 60 Assists In First 10 Games With Team

Kyrie Irving first player with 275+ points, 50+ rebounds, and 60+ assists in first 10 games with team

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks is the first player in NBA history to record at least 275 points, 50 rebounds, and 60 assists through his first 10 games with a franchise. The eight-time All-Star has accomplished this feat twice.

In Tuesday night’s 120-116 win over the Utah Jazz, the 12-year veteran logged 33 points, six boards, eight assists, and two steals in 39 minutes of action. He finished 10-of-18 (55.6%) shooting from the floor and drained three 3-pointers as well.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Mavericks with Kyrie Irving hold eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

Kyrie Irving scored 17 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter. With 2:33 to play in regulation, the three-time All-NBA member drained a 3-pointer from the right side to give the Mavericks a 112-108 lead.

Furthermore, the Dallas guard entered the game averaging an NBA-best 9.4 points per game in the fourth. Also, Luka Doncic amassed 29 points and 10 rebounds. The Mavericks are now 3-5 in games with Irving and Doncic.

Kyrie Irving is the first player in NBA history to record at least 275 points, 50 rebounds, and 60 assists through his first 10 games with a new team

“I just love the challenge,” Irving said of his late effort. “Just seeing where guys’ legs are, seeing where they are mentally, just seeing how many teams stick to their game plan.”

Of course, the Mavericks outscored Utah 61-57 in the second half. “He loves the moment,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Kyrie Irving. “He loves to win. And he loves to help his team win.”

Through 50 starts this season, Irving is averaging 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.6 dimes, 1.1 steals, and 37.1 minutes per game. Plus, the guard is shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.2% outside the arc.

Last Thursday, in Dallas’ 133-126 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, the 30-year-old posted 40 points in 43 minutes. In addition to notching four boards, six assists, and three steals, Kyrie Irving shot 15-of-22 (68.2%) from the floor and hit six 3s.

