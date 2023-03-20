The NBA regular season is in the final stretch and the playoffs are just around the corner. Only one Western Conference and two Eastern Conference teams have locked up playoff berths already. Trying to stay in play-in contention are the LA Lakers who have been banged up this season and have been without their best players at times. The Lakers are clinging to 10th in the West and need a few more key wins. In an attempt to do that, the team is working out Tony Bradley and Tristan Thompson.

LeBron James and Mo Bamba are both still out with injuries for the Lakers and their front-court depth is not great at the moment. That’s why players like Bradley and Thompson are getting a chance to work out for the Lakers. The Lakers are looking to add insurance this late in the season for Anthony Davis and Wenyen Gabriel who’ve taken on larger roles.

The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @jovanbuha. Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2023

Tony Bradley and Tristan Thompson getting a chance to work out for the Lakers this week

After a 111-105 win vs the Orlando Magic at home last night, the LA Lakers are 35-37 this season. That is tenth in the West and they are trying to stay in play-in contention. The Lakers, Timberwolves, and Jazz are all (13.0) games back in the West while the Pelicans in 12th are only (13.5) games back.

There is still a strong chance the Lakers don’t make the play-in tournament and that would surely be a failure of a season for them. One way they are going to try and make sure that does not happen is by getting some front-court depth. Even this late in the season there are still free agents available to sign.

BREAKING: The Lakers are working out Tristan Thompson, via The Athletic. Run it back? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/kSi12FxIh3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 20, 2023

That is why the Lakers are working out Tony Bradley and Tristan Thompson this week. Bradley played in 12 games for Chicago this season and Thompson has not played at all this season. While Bradley might seem like the easier choice, Thompson will have some sway in the Lakers locker room and he and LeBron James won a championship together in Cleveland.

Regardless of who they sign, it’s going to help the team as the Lakers need some insurance for their top players who are healthy. That is Anthony Davis and Wenyen Gabriel at the moment.