Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (left hip spasm, bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) has been downgraded to out for Tuesday night’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 12-year veteran played in his last 22 straight games. This will only be Davis’ third game missed this season. It will also be the first matchup between these teams of the two-game, regular-season series.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold ninth-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns.

Lakers say Anthony Davis is out tonight against the Hawks



Through 46 starts this season, Davis is averaging 24.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 2.3 blocks, and 35.9 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 55.4% from the field.

In Los Angeles’ 132-125 win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 13, the big man recorded 15 points, 15 rebounds, a career-high 11 assists, one steal, and four blocks in 40 minutes of action.

Davis, 30, notched a season-high 41 points in a 132-131 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 9.

Other players listed on the Lakers’ injury report include LeBron James (ankle), Cam Reddish (ankle), and Gabe Vincent (knee). While James is probable to play in this game, Reddish and Vincent remain out indefinitely.

The Lakers are 7-16 on the road. Los Angeles has a 9-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more. The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament champs are 5-5 in their last 10 contests.

During this 10-game stretch, the Lakers have averaged 124 points, 41.6 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 8.3 steals, and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field.

For interesting betting trends, Los Angeles is 11-3 in its past 14 matchups with the Hawks. The Lakers are 5-2 in their last seven road games against Atlanta as well. L.A. is 6-13 this season when playing as an underdog.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are 1-4 in their previous five games and 2-4 in their last six games played on a Tuesday. Atlanta has also failed to cover the spread in its past five contests.

NBA sportsbooks show the Lakers as 6-point underdogs at Atlanta. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawks hold a 55.4% chance of defeating Los Angeles.