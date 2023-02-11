Lakers gift Kareem Abdul-Jabbar custom ring with 578 diamonds

The Los Angeles Lakers are gifting Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a special custom-made ring with 578 diamonds, modified to fit white diamonds set in yellow gold.

Jason Arasheben, also known as Jason of Beverly Hills, designed the ring to commemorate the 19-time All-Star for owning the league’s all-time scoring record for 38 years.

“The Lakers are a first-class organization and always cherish and recognize players both old and new. We were very excited to help bring this ring to life and celebrate the career of one of the all-time greats,” Jason told TMZ Sports during an interview.

On the front of the ring features Abdul-Jabbar’s signature skyhook shot, which he used against Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton when he passed Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader in April 1984. His No. 33 is displayed as well.

Additionally, the sides read “Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 #33” and “April 5th, 1984, 38 years.” In the Lakers’ 129-115 win over the Jazz on April 5, 1984, the superstar center ended his performance with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one block in 34 minutes of action.

Moreover, Abdul-Jabbar passed Chamberlain with 8:53 remaining in the game in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers center knocked down the record-breaking, soft 10-footer after faking a pass. This iconic shot increased his career total to 31,422 points.

"This is all about LeBron doing something no one else has done, about scoring more points than anyone has been able to in 75 years. There are no “yeah, buts,” just praise where it is rightfully and righteously due."@kaj33's message to @KingJames after making history pic.twitter.com/nFRUlcosFI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

“I’ve always enjoyed being a scorer, I can’t deny that,” Abdul-Jabbar said after the win. “That’s what the game is all about. You see exceptional players that couldn’t take their teams anywhere. I’ve always enjoyed doing well as a team.”

Lakers coach Pat Riley asked the 7-foot-2 big man if he was ready to be taken out. Abdul-Jabbar’s response was obvious. “I told him, ‘No, I’d rather get it done now’… It was a big burden off my shoulders and a big burden off the team’s shoulders. Our goal is to win a world championship. We can focus on that now.”

Abdul-Jabbar held the all-time scoring record for 38 years, 10 months, and two days. That’s 14,187 days. LeBron James passed the six-time NBA champ in Tuesday’s 133-130 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.