Lakers sign center Jay Huff to Exhibit 10 contract

The Lakers have signed center Jay Huff to an Exhibit 10 contract. He went undrafted last year and signed a contract with the Wizards. Though, he was waived on Oct. 13, 2021. Five days later, the center signed a two-way contract with the Lakers. He played only four games with Los Angeles in the NBA.

While playing for the South Bay Lakers, the NBA G League affiliate, Huff averaged 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. He ranked third in the G League in blocks and field goal percentage (71.9%). However, he was then waived earlier this year on Jan. 12.

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed Jay Huff to an exhibit-10 contract pic.twitter.com/Mn5y3YcMac — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 27, 2022

In addition to playing for the South Bay Lakers, Huff went on to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022 NBA 2K23 Summer League. The center finished with 9 points and 7 rebounds in his Summer League debut, and the Lakers won 100-66 against the Heat.

Jay Huff adds depth for the Lakers, recorded career-high numbers in NCAA

After agreeing to play for the University of Virginia, Huff redshirted his first year. During his sophomore 2018-19 season, Huff averaged 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. Of course, the Cavaliers won their first NCAA Tournament Championship in 2019.

In his junior season, the Durham, North Carolina native averaged 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2 blocks per game. He was selected to the Second-Team All-ACC and ACC All-Defensive Team. The Lakers could use his size to protect the paint.

In a total of 101 regular season games played with Virginia over the course of four years, the center averaged 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. In his senior 2021-22 season, the 7’1″ big man posted career-high numbers.

He averaged 13 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1 assist and 2.6 blocks per game. Not to mention, the center shot 58.5% from the field and 38.6% from downtown. Now, Huff will have an opportunity to become an NBA champion with the Lakers next season.

During his senior season at Voyager Academy, Huff led his team to a Class 1A state championship. He averaged 16.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. According to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index (RSCI), Huff ranked 61st overall back in 2016. He turns 25 on Aug. 25.

The center excels at protecting the rim and sinking 3-pointers. And he adds depth to the Lakers’ roster. The odds are high of at least one position player missing time next season. Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones come to mind. More news stories concerning Jay Huff or the Lakers are on the main page.