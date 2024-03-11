Lakers to Fix Misspellings Engraved in Kobe Bryant’s Statue

The Los Angeles Lakers are working to fix several typos that were engraved in Kobe Bryant’s statue, which was unveiled just last month at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena before a home game versus the Denver Nuggets.

German NBA journalist André “Dré” Voigt posted photos to X showing the misspellings of two players’ names and a word on the plaque marking Kobe’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 26, 2006.

One player from each team had their name spelled wrong: ex-Raptors guard José Calderón — whose last name was spelled “Calderson” — and former Lakers forward Von Wafer – whose first name was engraved as “Vom.”

Hm … Kobes Statue mit drei Fehlern? CalderSon, VoM Wafer, DeciCion? What? 😨 pic.twitter.com/5ea6zWuXJ7 — André „Dré“ Voigt (@drevoigt) March 10, 2024



“We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon,” a Lakers spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

The triangular base bears an inscription of one of Bryant’s most memorable quotes: “Leave the game better than you found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend.”

Furthermore, the 4,000-pound bronze statue was sculpted by renowned sculptor Julie Rotblatt Amrany of the Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany in Highwood, Illinois.

Kobe Bryant became the sixth Los Angeles Lakers player to be commemorated with a statue

“Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said before the unveilment.

“There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here, at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements.”

Bryant is the sixth Laker and seventh person associated with the organization to be commemorated with a statue — joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Shaquille O’Neal, and sportscaster Chick Hearn.

New story: The Kobe Bryant statue has a few errors etched into its marble base that have been identified and will be corrected in the near future, according to a team spokesperson https://t.co/229qMq2Xe8 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 11, 2024



According to his widow, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s 19-foot bronze statue depicting him in his No. 8 jersey is the first of three statues that have been commissioned to honor the Lakers legend.

The planned location and the unveiling date for the other two statues — one of Bryant in his No. 24 uniform and the other with his daughter, Gianna, who also died in the 2020 helicopter crash — are still to be determined.

“As you know, Kobe played his entire 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker,” Vanessa said in an Instagram video before the statue’s unveilment. “Since arriving in this city and joining the Lakers organization, he felt at home here, playing in the City of Angels.

“On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters, and me, I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever.”