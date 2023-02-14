LaMarcus Aldridge Is Set To Have A Workout Today With The Dallas Mavericks

With the NBA playoffs slowly creeping up, teams are trying to make those final roster decisions that can help a championship run. That is true for the 31-28 Dallas Mavericks who lost a tough game at home vs Minnesota last night. At fifth in the West right now, they only have a two-game lead over the Portland Trail Blazers who are 11th. Dallas is reported to be working out veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge in hopes to add some depth to their front-court rotation.

At 37, there’s no telling how much basketball Aldridge has left in the tank. Last season he played in 47 games and made 12 starts no for the Brooklyn Nets. The season prior he had a serious health scare where he only played 26 games due to an irregular heart beat. He had to pre-maturely retire, but came back stronger afterwards.

Last season was proof that he was still able to play at a high level at his age. Adding him is frontcourt depth for a playoff push could be big for Dallas. Texas Sports Betting sites have the Mavericks at (+1400) to win the Finals this season.

Free agent F/C LaMarcus Aldridge is working out for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star, averaged 12.9 points in 47 games for Brooklyn a season ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 14, 2023

Mavericks looking to add frontcourt depth before a playoff push

For a player to be eligible to be on a playoff roster, he must have signed with the team before 3/1. That is why the next week will be busy with teams signing players off contract buyouts and even free agents like LaMarcus Aldridge who has yet to play this season.

In 47 games played for the Nets last year, he averaged (12.9) points, (5.5) rebounds, and (1.0) block per game. He had a smaller sample size compared to earlier seasons in his career, but Aldridge shot a career-high (.550) percent from the field last season and played (22.3) minutes per game.

If he could bring that type of production to the Mavs, it could be that veteran presence and high IQ type of player they need. The Mavs frontcourt rotation is thin at the moment with Maxi Kleber still out. Christian Wood and Dwight Powell see real minutes for Dallas, but JaVale McGee only plays (8.1) minutes per game. Aldridge could provide depth for the Mavericks and it might even help their playoff chances in some ways.

At this stage in his career Aldridge is not going to go out there and have a 20/10 game, but he can rather give the starters some rest and provide a veteran presence off the bench. He did that last season for Brooklyn and helped control the second unit. It would be a solid pickup for Dallas this late in the season.