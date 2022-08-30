LeBron James sends heartwarming message to John Wall

John Wall has gone through a bunch in the past few years and when he explained everything that he’s going through, it makes sense why he was feeling the way he did. It’s unfortunate the current Clippers guard was feeling this way, but it’s also awesome to see that he’s doing better now. His NBA brother, LeBron James, made it known that he’s there for him.

John Wall had the following to say in a recent interview about the struggles he went through:

“Darkest place I’ve ever been in. At one point, I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passing a year later, all this in the midst of COVID. At the same time, me going to chemotherapy, sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for 3 days straight… All those sacrifices… my team, the mother of my kids have been great. My two boys is my motivation… Looking at all this I’m like: “If I can get through this, I can get through anything in life.” I don’t like to brag about it, because everybody goes through something. We all go through tough times, nobody got it easy. But I don’t think a lot of people can get through what I went through. To me to be back on top where I want to be, see the fans still want me to play… means a lot.”

LeBron Let His Brother Know That He Has His Back

And I mean ALWAYS!!!!!! Don't ever question it bro!! Proud of you @JohnWall https://t.co/KtDBmzvRgK — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2022

It’s always nice to see players have each others backs. At the end of the day, the NBA is a brotherhood and 99% of the league respects each other because they know how tough of a job it truly is. LeBron showing love here is just another example of him being a good human.

John Wall and LeBron have been in this league for a very long time and now they will face off against each other multiple times when the two Los Angeles teams battle it out.