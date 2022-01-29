LSU vs TCU College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s SEC/Big 12 college basketball matchup, the LSU Tigers are taking on the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our LSU vs TCU prediction for the game today.

LSU vs TCU Game Info

No. 19 LSU Tigers (16-4, 4-4 SEC) vs. TCU Horned Frogs(13-4, 3-3 Big 12)

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 12 PM ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena — Fort Worth, TX

Coverage: ESPN2

LSU vs TCU College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All LSU vs TCU college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: LSU: (-150) | TCU: (+130)

Point Spread: LSU: -3 (-110) | TCU: +3 (-110)

Total: 127 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

LSU vs TCU College Basketball Betting Preview

LSU has had a tough run lately but were finally able to get back in the win column in their last contest against Texas A&M. The win snapped a three-game losing skid with two of the losses coming to unranked opponents. LSU has a lot of question marks regarding the health of their team as well coming into today’s matchup. LSU’s top three scorers Tari Eason, Darius Days, and Xavier Pinson are all questionable to play. If even one of them sits out, the Tigers’ chances take a big hit. Even if they do play, they will most certainly not be at 100% which could open up the door for TCU.

TCU has flown under the radar for a lot of people this year. Outside of a horrific loss early in the season to Santa Clara by 19, TCU has only lost to Baylor at home, along with Texas and Oklahoma State on the road. TCU’s last game was a loss to Texas where they were simply outclassed all game on the way to a 73-50 defeat. TCU has an above average defense, giving up just over 61 points per game on average. With little to no injuries of note on their team, they could be primed for an upset.

LSU vs TCU College Basketball Betting Trends

LSU is 14-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of LSU’s last 18 games.

TCU is 7-2 straight up in their last 9 home games.

TCU is 8-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games.

The UNDER is 4-1 in TCU’s last 5 games.

LSU vs TCU Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

With so many big players for LSU questionable to suit up, it’s tough to get a read on this game. Expect the lines to move often close to the opening tip. LSU’s offense has struggled mightily lately and will have their hands full if they are out just one of their top three scorers. TCU has a solid defense as it is and the road atmosphere won’t help the Tigers.

Picking the winner of this game is hard and picking whether the total goes over or under is even more difficult. The one thing that sports fans should be confident in is TCU at least taking this game down to the wire. LSU has been bad lately and could be a lot worse depending on who plays. With their full team, I trust TCU to be able to cover the spread if not also win the game. LSU hasn’t impressed while we can at least somewhat rely on TCU.

Our college basketball betting Duke vs Louisville prediction tonight will be TCU COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives LSU a 69.2% chance to win.

Pick: TCU -3

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.