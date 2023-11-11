Luka Doncic became the first Dallas Mavericks player to record 40 points in a single game on 80% shooting from the field, in Friday night’s 144-126 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. This matchup was also an NBA In-Season Tournament game.

Doncic ended his outing with 44 points, six rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 32 minutes of action. The four-time All-Star also shot 17-of-21 (81%) from the floor, 6-of-9 (66.7%) beyond the arc and made all four free throw attempts.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Dallas Mavericks hold 10th-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Luka Doncic went 17-for-21 from the field with 44 points on Friday against the Clippers. Doncic is the 1st player in Mavericks history to record a 40-point game while shooting 80% from the field. pic.twitter.com/t9L07y0fRS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 11, 2023

Doncic’s 44 points raised his career scoring average against the Clippers to 33.2 points per game, including playoffs. Only two players have averaged more points versus a single opponent (minimum 25 games): Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.

In Dallas’ 125-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 27, Doncic passed Larry Bird (13) and moved into a tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the seventh-most games with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in NBA history.

Doncic also trails Oscar Robertson (28), Elgin Baylor (25), Russell Westbrook (24), James Harden (22), Wilt Chamberlain (20), and LeBron James (18).

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.2 PPG against Clippers, only Chamberlain and Jordan averaged more points vs. single opponent

In Friday’s victory, Kyrie Irving added 27 points, six boards, three assists, and two steals in 29 minutes as a starter. Irving finished 8-of-19 (42.1%) shooting from the field and knocked down five 3-pointers, helping Dallas improve to 1-1 in the tournament after an opening loss at Denver.

“I keep saying, it’s not just us two,” Doncic said about himself and Irving. “We get stops. Everybody contributes. So, it’s not just two of us. Everybody helps us.”

The Clippers scored the first eight points and led 31-19 before the Mavericks recovered. Dallas outscored the Clips 47-18 in the second quarter. The Mavs led 77-51 at the half, 10 points more than their previous highest-scoring first half.

Additionally, Dallas shot an impressive 19-of-42 (45.2%) from 3-point range.

Of course, the Mavericks were coming off their first home loss of the season, a 127-116 defeat to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Top 10 Performers in the NBA,

Player Impact Estimate/Plus-Minus Chart (11.11.2023) 1⃣ Nikola Jokic

2⃣ Joel Embiid

3⃣ Luka Doncic

4⃣ Jayson Tatum

5⃣ Alperen Sengun

6⃣ Tyrese Haliburton

7⃣ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

8⃣ Anthony Edwards

9⃣ Tyrese Maxey

1⃣0⃣ Lebron James pic.twitter.com/Z2x6QlZWZq — NBA Stats Watcher❁ (@NBAStatsWatcher) November 11, 2023



“I think it was a great bounce-back game,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “Luka set the tone, Kai, those two set the tone tonight, and the guys followed.

Will Doncic break any of his own records this season?

In the Mavericks’ 126-121 win against the New York Knicks on Dec. 27, 2022, the four-time All-NBA member logged career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds in 48 minutes played.

Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record at least 60 points, 20 boards, and 10 assists in a single game.

NBA sportsbooks are giving Luka Doncic second-best odds to win MVP this season behind only Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, the 2023 Finals MVP.