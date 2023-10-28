Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic passed Larry Bird (13) on Friday and moved into a tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the seventh-most games with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in NBA history.

In Dallas’ 125-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets, the four-time All-Star recorded 49 points, 10 boards, and seven assists in 36 minutes as a starter. Plus, he shot 16-of-25 from the floor and drained a career-high nine 3-pointers.

Luka Dončić made a career-high 9 3-pointers in tonight’s game en route to 49 points (16-25 FG, 9-14 3FG, 8-10 FT) along with 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Dončić passed Larry Bird (13) and moved into a tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the seventh-most 40-10-7 games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/FvIcA60UXv — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 28, 2023



Friday’s game was the first Mavericks-Nets matchup since the February trade that sent 10-time All-Star Kyrie Irving to Dallas in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Late in the fourth quarter with the score tied at 120, Doncic passed the ball twice on the possession before getting it back from Maxi Kleber on the right wing with three seconds remaining on the shot clock.

Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale doubled Doncic, who had his back to the basket with Finney-Smith all over him.

Doncic turned toward the sideline and pivoted, facing the basket, to attempt a right-handed high-arching heave that went in off the backboard for the game-winner.

“I saw there was like two or three seconds left — gotta put it up,” said Doncic, who scored 14 of his 49 points in the final frame, including the last four 3s for Dallas in the final 2:59. “Better touch the rim so we can have a chance to get the rebound. I don’t know how I made it.”

Dallas outscored Brooklyn 37-31 in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, Doncic recorded a league-high 26 20-point opening halves last season and finished tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo (37) for the most 20-point halves overall.

“I work on that,” Doncic said when asked about his circus shot. “I work off the backboard.”

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd also praised Doncic for his clutch shot.

🚨 LUKA DONCIC ARE YOU KIDDING ME? 🚨 HE HAS HIT 4 STRAIGHT CLUTCH TRIPLES TO REACH 49 POINTS. Mavs up 3 with 12.5 seconds left: https://t.co/1wqRX7Uwkw pic.twitter.com/cK9d9Vzzsl — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2023



“That’s a Luka special,” Kidd said after the win. “He likes the ball late, and he loves those situations, and he finds a way.”

In the 2022-23 season, Doncic averaged career highs of 32.4 points, 1.4 steals, and 36.2 minutes per game while also shooting a career-best 49.6% from the field.

In the Mavericks’ 126-121 win against the New York Knicks on Dec. 27, 2022, the Slovenian hooper posted career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds in 48 minutes played.

The Dallas guard became the first player in NBA history to record at least 60 points, 20 boards, and 10 assists in a single game.

