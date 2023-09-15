The Orlando Magic are signing free agent guard Alex Morales to an Exhibit 10 contract, per sources. Morales, 25, went undrafted out of Wagner College in 2022. He was waived last October after signing a training camp deal with the NBA team. The 6-foot-6 guard then signed a deal with the Lakeland Magic, Orlando’s G League affiliate.

After rebranding and relocating, Lakeland is now known as the Osceola Magic. Morales made six starts in 30 games with Lakeland in the 2022-23 G League season, averaging 6.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 21.5 minutes per game. He also shot 47.1% from the field, 27.6% beyond the arc, and 73.3% at the foul line.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Orlando Magic hold 25th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks, and Brooklyn Nets.

We have signed free agent guard Alex Morales. https://t.co/QZvBrWv6O4 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 14, 2023



In March 2023, Alex Morales signed with Puerto Rican club Osos de Manatí of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN). The New Jersey native averaged 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steal, and 33.7 minutes per game in 11 games with Manatí. Plus, he shot 54.8% from the floor, 25% from deep, and 70.2% at the line.

As for Morales’ college career, the guard played for Prince George’s Community College (2016-19) and Wagner College (2019-22). Morales averaged 13.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game as a freshman at PGCG. He was a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Honorable Mention All-American.

Furthermore, he was named to the second-team All-Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference. Morales led Prince George’s to its first Maryland JUCO Tournament title since 1981, en route to receiving MVP honors.

Orlando Magic sign undrafted guard Alex Morales to an Exhibit 10 contract; guard Kevon Harris and forward Admiral Schofield occupy Orlando’s two-way spots

However, Alex Morales sat out the next season and was granted a redshirt. As a sophomore with Prince George’s, Morales averaged 19.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He was named to the second-team NJCAA Division III All-American and won Maryland JUCO Player of the Year.

Ahead of his junior season, Morales transferred to Wagner. As a junior, he averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. During his senior year, Morales was named NEC Player of the Year after averaging 16.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Additionally, in Wagner’s 92-85 win over LIU on Jan. 21, 2022, the guard recorded a career-high 35 points, 12 boards, three assists, and four steals in 41 minutes as a starter. He finished 9-of-21 (42.9%) shooting from the field and drained a 3-pointer as well.

Alex Morales scores over 2 defenders for the bucket 🪣 pic.twitter.com/VPdXPTWmt0 — Osceola Magic (@OsceolaMagic) January 3, 2023



In the 2021-22 season, Morales led the NEC in defensive win shares (2.1), win shares per 40 minutes (.219), box plus/minus (6.0), and defensive rating (90.8). Also, he ranked sixth in points (458) and ninth in total rebounds (207).

Moreover, training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. Guard Kevon Harris and forward Admiral Schofield occupy the Orlando Magic’s two-way slots. Each NBA team can sign a maximum of three two-way players.

Now that 21 players are under contract, the Magic’s roster has reached the offseason maximum. If the guard is waived by Orlando, he will be eligible to receive a bonus between $5,000 to $75,000 by re-joining Osceola and spending at least 60 days with the G League team.

In other words, Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit.

NBA Betting Content You May Like