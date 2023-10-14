The Orlando Magic waived forward D.J. Wilson after signing ex-Utah Jazz guard Miye Oni to an Exhibit 10 contract to meet the league’s 21-player roster requirement. Wilson, 27, inked a training camp deal with Orlando on Sept. 28.

Of course, Wilson was selected 17th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of Michigan. Through 146 career games, the 6-foot-10 wing has averaged 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The California native spent his first four NBA seasons (2017-21) with Milwaukee.

The Orlando Magic announced they have signed Miye Oni and waived DJ Wilson. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 13, 2023



During his rookie 2017-18 season, D.J. Wilson appeared in 22 games off the bench, averaging 1.0 point and 3.2 minutes per game while shooting 56.3% from the floor, 40% beyond the arc, and 50% at the foul line.

Wilson then made three starts in 48 appearances of the 2018-19 season. The forward averaged career highs of 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 18.4 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 41.4% from the field and 36.2% from downtown.

In March 2021, the Bucks traded D.J. Wilson to the Houston Rockets. In Houston’s 129-116 loss to the Denver Nuggets on April 24, the wing recorded a career-high 25 points, eight boards, four assists, and three steals in 40 minutes as a starter.

However, Houston waived him during the offseason. After then signing a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the forward was waived. An NBA team will typically do this with expectations of the player heading to the G League.

While with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G League affiliate, Wilson made 12 starts in 17 games of the 2021-22 season. He averaged G League career highs of 19.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest.

We have signed free agent guard/forward Miye Oni. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/eHWFZGahYS — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 13, 2023



Last July, the Michigan product inked a multi-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. Wilson made one start in four appearances with Toronto in the 2022-23 season, averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 13.5 minutes per game.

Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit. An Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins.

Guard Kevon Harris and forward Admiral Schofield occupy two of the Magic’s two-way slots. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, each NBA team can sign a maximum of three two-way players.

If Wilson is waived by the Orlando Magic, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $75,000 by joining the Osceola Magic, Orlando’s G League affiliate, and spending at least 60 days with the G League team.

