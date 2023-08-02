Home » news » Magics Jonathan Isaac Launches Anti Woke Pro Christian Apparel Brand As Alternative To Nike

Magic’s Jonathan Isaac launches anti-woke, pro-Christian apparel brand as alternative to Nike

Updated 4 seconds ago on • 5 min read
Orlando Magic Jonathan Isaac launches anti-woke, pro-Christian UNITUS apparel brand as alternative to Nike
weareunitus.com/pages/about

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has officially launched UNITUS, an anti-woke, pro-Christian apparel brand as an alternative to Nike for Christian athletes and to promote American values.

Isaac, 25, said his decision to stand during the anthem and establish his clothing brand were inspired by his faith. The Florida State University product is among the few NBA players to continue standing during the national anthem.

On Tuesday, Isaac went on “Fox & Friends” to inform viewers that kneeling during the anthem and wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt are divisive solutions that will never unite Americans.

“I didn’t want to align myself with the Black Lives Matter movement and organization,” he said. “And I felt that a true answer to all the problems that we see, not just racism, was the gospel of Jesus Christ. So, I decided to stand up and share it.”


According to UNITUS’ website, the brand is meant to serve as an “alternative” to other name-brand sports apparel companies, advocating “faith, family, and freedom.” Twitter is one company to become more anti-woke since Elon Musk purchased the social media giant in October 2022.

Isaac’s clothing line features hoodies, t-shirts, and sweatpants. The former Seminole plans to release a signature sneaker line in the future. The fifth-year wing said he’ll wear his new shoes throughout the 2023-24 season.

“When we do give our money to companies that don’t support our values, we’re cosigning their message. “So, what I wanted to do was give Americans, freedom-loving Americans, faith-loving Americans the option to buy with their values.”

In the NBA bubble prior to the Magic-Nets game on Jul. 31, 2020, Jonathan Isaac first made headlines for being the only player on either team to stand during the national anthem, while all players and coaches from both teams knelt in solidarity to support the Black Lives Matter movement and racial injustice.

Isaac unveiled his plans for UNITUS in June, posting a clip from a documentary titled “Unwoke Inc.” to his Twitter page. “UNITUS is a sports and apparel company, and the basis of it for me is freedom,” he said.

“You have companies that are in that field who have made a conscious decision to either attack or undermine Christian values, conservative values and things like that.”

Additionally, Isaac also refused the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, joining guards Kyrie Irving and Matisse Thybulle. “Viewing it, it seemed forced,” Isaac said. “It seemed that there was so much pressure in doing it.

“I don’t see the wisdom in putting something into my body that’s not going to stop me from getting the virus or transmitting it. That is why I decided to be the only player on my team to not get vaccinated.”

However, his decision to remain unvaccinated was never about being anti-woke. He was just against the league’s mandate. Isaac never claimed to be anti-vax, anti-medicine, or anti-science.

Isaac was selected sixth overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-11 big man has played all four of his NBA seasons with the franchise. In 11 games off the bench in the 2022-23 season, the forward averaged 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 11.3 minutes per game.

Furthermore, Isaac scored a career-high 25 points in Orlando’s 111-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 23, 2019. Along with recording nine boards, four steals, and two blocks, he shot 10-of-16 (62.5%) from the floor and drained four 3-pointers.

