Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said the MRI on Luka Doncic’s left hamstring came back “clean” prior to Thursday night’s 126-119 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The five-time All-Star guard will be re-evaluated this weekend.

Doncic suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 109-99 victory against the Golden State Warriors. The six-year veteran finished with 21 points, three rebounds, and nine assists as his triple-double run ended at seven games.

“Good news for the Mavericks, the MRI was clean on that hamstring, it’s not believed to be a serious injury…They have that showdown against the Nuggets on Sunday, there’s obviously hope internally with the Mavericks that Luka Doncic will fine for that game.”@ShamsCharania… pic.twitter.com/kzcgCxBK7P — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 15, 2024



His triple-double run included NBA records of five consecutive with at least 35 points and six in a row with at least 30 points. He currently has 39 double-doubles and 17 triple-doubles this season.

Doncic had seven straight 20-point triple-doubles, tying him with Michael Jordan (1989) and Oscar Robertson (1961) for the longest such streak in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Furthermore, during Monday night’s 127-92 blowout win against the Chicago Bulls, he passed Jason Terry for the second-most 3-pointers in Mavericks’ franchise history.

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic passed Jason Terry for the second-most 3-pointers in franchise history

With his fourth 3-pointer of the night, the Dallas guard passed Terry (1,140) with 1,141 3s. The four-time All-NBA member has now made a career total of 1,144 3s.

NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki leads the Mavericks’ all-time list with 1,982 3s. Tim Hardaway Jr. (958) is fourth, followed by Michael Finley (870), Jason Kidd (778), Derek Harper (705), Dorian Finney-Smith (637), Wesley Matthews (616), and J.J. Barea (596).

Through 58 games (all starts), Doncic is averaging career highs of 34.3 points, 9.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 37.4 minutes per game while shooting 49.4% from the floor and career bests of 37.8% from deep and 78.8% at the foul line.

With his fourth 3-pointer tonight against the Bulls, Luka Dončić passed Jason Terry (1,140) for the second-most 3-pointers recorded in Mavericks history with 1,141 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/i1n63sSu8n — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 12, 2024



Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passed Doncic in scoring this season with 2,021 points, as he also became the first player to reach the 2,000-point mark.

However, Doncic still leads the NBA this season in points per game, field goal attempts (1,373), field goals missed (695), turnovers (230), and usage percentage (36.1%).

The Mavericks host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday then travel to San Antonio for their next game on Tuesday. Dallas will wait and see how Doncic feels before ruling him out against the Spurs.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Doncic holds third-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and OKC’s Gilgeous-Alexander.