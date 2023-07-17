Mavericks Could Sign and Trade Christian Wood

One name that has gone under the radar this NBA free agency is Christian Wood. The 6-10, 214 pound power forward still remains an unrestricted free agent. It is also important to note that the Dallas Mavericks are hard-capped and only $9 million away from hitting the first luxury tax apron. Regardless, a sign and trade involving Wood remains a possibility. With that being said, it is a bit surprising that he has not garnered more interest this offseason. Part of this could be attributed to his lack of focus on the defensive end at times. However, there are still a few teams who could use his versatility in the frontcourt.

Dallas Mavericks Have Not Ruled Out Possibility of Involving Christian Wood

Christian Wood’s Numbers

Wood has become a bit of a journeyman already playing for seven different squads throughout his career. He has worked extremely hard to increase his production year after year. However, his numbers did take a little bit of a dip last season. Wood finished the year averaging 16.6 points, 7.3 total rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. The year before, he tallied 17.9 points, 10.1 total rebounds, and a block per game. Wood was still an efficient shooter this past season as he possessed an effective field goal percentage of 58.3 percent.

Many thought Christian Wood would alleviate Dallas’ frontcourt issues. However, that was not the case as the team still struggled in the post and Luka Doncic was forced to carry the team for most of the season. It especially showed toward the end of the regular season when the team fell out of the play-in picture. Despite Christian Wood’s struggles this year, he can still benefit the right team in the correct environment.

Teams Interested in the Power Forward

There is a small market for Christian Wood. The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly already been eyeing his availability. They certainly have some assets that the Mavericks could covet to bolster their roster in a sign and trade scenario. Especially when one takes into account the offseason the Lakers have had this summer. Another team to keep an eye on is the Los Angeles’ rivals, the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento is in a great spot after last season and could use one more player to bolster their roster. Especially off of the bench. Wood would be a great backup to Domantas Sabonis and his skillset as a combo big would be heavily utilized with the Kings. One last team who could use Christian Wood is none other than the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets can use plenty of help after trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last year. Not to mention, a potential duo of he and Mikal Bridges could be useful. All in all, it is only a matter of time before Christian Wood has a new home.

