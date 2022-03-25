Mavericks vs Timberwolves Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to meet on Friday at 8 EST. This is going to be one of the more competitive games of the day as both teams have a good chance of making a deep run in the Western Conference playoffs. Minnesota is going to be coming in at 43-32 and Dallas is going to be coming in at 45-28.

Mavericks vs Timberwolves – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Mavericks vs Timberwolves

📊 Record: Mavericks(45-28), Timberwolves(42-32)

📅 Date: March 25th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Target Center

🎲 Odds: Mavericks(-1.5), Timberwolves(+1.5)

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Odds

Because both of these teams have been two of the best in the NBA for the past few weeks, this is going to be one of the more difficult games to predict of the day. Considering how well Minnesota has played recently, and the consistent play that Dallas has shown this year, this should be one of the more exciting games of the day.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Mavericks Injuries

Luka Doncic day-to-day

Davis Bertans day-to-day

Theo Pinson out

Tim Hardaway Jr. out

Timberwolves Injuries

Jaden McDaniels doubtful

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Preview

Dallas will travel to Minnesota on Friday for a battle versus the Timberwolves. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Friday’s game, check out our Mavericks vs Timberwolves preview below.

Timberwolves Looking To Bounce Back

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves have been able to win seven of their last 10 games, they’re going to be coming into this one on a two-game losing streak. They ended up losing to the Phoenix Suns in a close game on Wednesday, as Phoenix was able to take over in the fourth quarter and walk away with a nine-point win.

Nobody on the Timberwolves finished that game with 20 points, but they did have seven players in double figures.

On the season, Minnesota has the eighth rated net rating, the sixth rated offensive rating, and the 13th rated defensive rating.

Dallas Looking For Third Win In A Row

The Dallas Mavericks have had a consistent season, and they’ve been able to continue that play in the past few weeks. Dallas is going to be coming into this one also winning seven of their last 10 games, but they’ve managed to win their last two.

The Mavericks are going to be coming into this one after an impressive 110-91 win against a below-average Houston Rockets team on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson led the way for Dallas as he finished with 28 points.

On the season, Dallas has the ninth rated net rating, the 18th rated offensive rating, and the sixth rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Mavericks vs Timberwolves

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Mavericks Trends

25 games have gone OVER and 48 have gone UNDER this season.

41-31-1 ATS this season.

Timberwolves Trends

44 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

40-32-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Mavericks vs Timberwolves

For this game, I’m going to go with the Minnesota Timberwolves to win outright. These teams met earlier in the week and Dallas was able to get a win, leading me to think that it won’t happen twice in a week.

The Timberwolves are going to be coming in losing their last two games, but I don’t think that’s going to be much of an issue for them here.

Dallas also might not have Luka Doncic, and if that’s the case, I can’t see a way Minnesota loses this one.

Get free NBA bets for the Mavericks vs Timberwolves game at BetOnline below.