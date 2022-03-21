Timberwolves vs Mavericks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at the American Airlines Center. This is going to be one of the best games on Monday as the Mavericks are the number five seed in the Western Conference and the Timberwolves are the number seven seed. Dallas is going to be coming in at 43-28, while the Timberwolves will be coming in at 42-30.

Timberwolves vs Mavericks – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Timberwolves vs Mavericks

📊 Record: Mavericks(43-28), Timberwolves(42-30)

📅 Date: March 21st, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center

🎲 Odds: Mavericks(-2.5), Timberwolves(+2.5)

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks are set to meet on Monday. This is going to be one of the more difficult games to predict considering both of them are two of the better teams in the NBA as of late.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Mavericks Injuries

Theo Pinson out

Tim Hardaway Jr. out

Timberwolves Injuries

Jaden McDaniels out

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Preview

Minnesota will travel to Dallas on Monday for a battle versus the Mavericks. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Monday’s game, check out our Mavericks vs Timberwolves preview below.

Wolves Are HOT

The Minnesota Timberwolves have arguably been at the best team in the NBA for the past few weeks. They’re going to be coming into this one on a four-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10 games. In Minnesota’s most recent game, they were able to come away with a very impressive win against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

In that game, Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards led the way with 25 points.

On the season, Minnesota has the seventh rated net rating, the sixth rated offensive rating, and the 13th rated defensive rating.

Mavericks Still Defending At A High Level

The biggest reason why the Dallas Mavericks have been able to find so much success this season is because they have one of the best defenses in all of the NBA. Dallas is going to be coming into this one with the 11th rated net rating, the 17th rated offensive rating, and the sixth rated defensive rating.

The Mavericks have not found much success in their past two games, as they will be coming into this one on a two-game losing streak. However, this team has won seven of their last 10 games and is hoping to get back on track on Monday.

In their most recent game against the Charlotte Hornets, they ended up losing by 21 points. Luka Doncic did his usual thing with 37 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough for Dallas to get the job done.

NBA Betting Trends — Timberwolves vs Mavericks

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Timberwolves Trends

43 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER this season.

40-30-2 ATS this season.

Mavericks Trends

25 games have gone OVER and 46 have gone UNDER this season.

39-31-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Timberwolves vs Mavericks

For this game, I think I’m going to take the Minnesota Timberwolves to win outright. When factoring in that this team has won nine of their last 10 games, and are coming off arguably their best win of the entire season, I think they’re going to continue this hot streak that they’re currently on and be able to take care of business.

I also like the over in this one because despite the Mavericks having one of the best defenses in the NBA, the Timberwolves have one of the best offenses. I’m going to sprinkle some money on the Timberwolves to win outright and for this one to go over.

Get free NBA bets for the Timberwolves vs Mavericks game at BetOnline below.