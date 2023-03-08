Men’s USA Basketball are set to play Germany and Greece to tune up for the next World Cup this year

The road to the next World Cup in the Philippines is starting to get paved, as the USA Basketball team is already scheduling a pair of showcase matches in Abu Dhabi this summer.

The Men’s federation recently settled to play with the German and Greek national squads in August after reaching an agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism. The Americans will host the three-contest series, including a friendly game against the United Arab Emirates.

The U.S. will compete first against Greece on August 18 and then Germany three days later, as both Europeans will clash on August 19.

The 2023 USA Basketball Showcase is headed to Abu Dhabi 🤝 @dctabudhabi We'll see you in August, 🇩🇪 @DBB_Basketball 🇬🇷 @HellenicBF — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 8, 2023

“USA Basketball is thrilled to work with DCT Abu Dhabi to bring the USA Basketball Showcase to Abu Dhabi,” the federation’s CEO Jim Tooley said today in press conference. “This is the first time our men’s national team will play in the UAE and we’re excited to engage with fans from across the globe, while also offering our players and coaches memorable on- and off-court experiences.”

Currently, the Men’s U.S. team is ranked by FIBA as the second best around the globe, just as their future rivals in Greece are 9th and Germany 11th.

As is usual, the national squad will gather for training camp in Las Vegas before announcing their World Cup roster in the summer time, as the sessions will be directed under Golden State’s coach Steve Kerr, Heat’s Erik Spoelstra as his assistant, Mark Few of Gonzaga, and the recently added Tyronn Lue from the Los Angeles Clippers to complete the staff.

DCT Abu Dhabi director general of tourism, Saleh Al Geziry, is excited for what’s to come. “It’s set to be an unforgettable summer in Abu Dhabi and it’s an honor to host the first USA Basketball Showcase in the UAE,” he said.

One of the last accolades earned by the Men’s national squad was their fourth-consecutive olympic gold medal in 2021’s edition in Tokyo, Japan. Take a look at their final performance against none other than France:

This isn’t the first time the NBA has a relationship with the UAE

The NBA participated in friendly matches for the first time in Abu Dhabi last year, as they sent Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to play the Atlanta Hawks for a couple of preseason games back in October. As it resulted in success, the league is preparing two more exhibitions with NBA franchises later this year.

As for the U.S. squad, this will be the second weekend of showcase games abroad as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup. Before their contests in the Middle East, they are closing the deal to play Spain and Luka Doncic’s Slovenia in Malaga from August 11 to the 13th.

Spain, who are the reining world champions and are still ranked the globe’s best by FIBA, will be celebrating their federation’s 100th anniversary.

The World Cup will be played in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan, and is set to start on August 25 all the way until the 10th of September. As for the draw, all 32 participant countries will know their opponents in the following month of April.