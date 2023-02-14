Miami’s Tyler Herro Is The Sixth Player This Season To Accept An Invitation To Compete In The Three-Point Contest

All-star weekend for the NBA is one of the biggest events that the league has all season and it draws viewers from all around the world. The 72nd annual all-star game is being held in Salt Lake City this season. One of the top events every season is the coveted three-point contest in which five players have already been announced as participants. Just today we’ve also learned that Miami’s Tyler Herro is the sixth player to accept an invitation this season.

The 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro will be competing in the 2023 Starry three-point contest. He’s having another strong season for Miami and is one of three players on the team who average at least 20 points per game. In his fourth season with the Heat, Herro has grown into a two-way player even if his defensive stats don’t jump off the page.

He's played in 45 of the Heats' 58 games far this season as a first-year starters.

Heat guard Tyler Herro has accepted a invitation to compete in the 3-point contest at NBA All-Star weekend, source tells AP. It is not currently expected that knee soreness – which kept him out tonight – will affect those plans. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 14, 2023

Tyler Herro joins the field on contestants in this years 2023 three-point competition

In 45 games played for the Heat this season, Herro is averaging a career-high in rebounds (5.7), assists (4.4), and minutes played (35.4) per game. He’s taking (8.1) three’s per game and is knocking them down at a (.369) clip. Competing in the three-point contest alongside Herro are Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, and the hometown kid Lauri Markkenan from the Jazz.

NBA insiders Sham Charania had the scoop on the Blazers and Pacers players who would be competing in the contest. The grand total is at six right now and we had eight participants compete in the event last year. The league has said that a full list of competitors will be released later in the week.

Two other players who were rumored to possibly be the other two invites were Malik Beasley of the Lakers and Kevin Huerter of the Kings.