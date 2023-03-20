After a 118-111 win at home vs Toronto, the Milwaukee Bucks are 51-20 and have just 11 regular season games left before playoffs begin. They hold the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference and have a two-and-a-half-game lead over Philly and Boston. Making his presence felt against the Raptors was two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo who had a triple-double. He’s the fourth player in NBA history to have a 20+ point triple-double on 100 percent shooting from the field.

The Greek Freak finished with 22/13/10, two blocks, and a perfect 9-9 shooting in 36 minutes. This was his fourth triple-double on the season and the Bucks are getting ready to make what they hope is a deep playoff run. Giannis is an MVP candidate once again this season and has been a dominant force for Milwaukee when he’s on the court.

Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+310) to win the Finals this season, the lowest odds of any team.

The seven-time all-star is also the second player this season to have a 20+ point triple-double with 100 percent shooting from the field. He joins Denver’s Nikola Jokic who also accomplished it earlier this season. Antetokounmpo is scoring a career-high (31.3) points per game this season but said it was “all instincts” last night that helped him record the triple-double and got his squad a win.

Giannis is starting to reach that level of basketball where the game slows down and he sees the court differently than the average pro. The best players take what the defense gives them and use that to their advantage. While Antetokounmpo was setting his teammates up and cleaning the glass, Brook Lopez took over in the fourth quarter last night to help seal the deal.

In an interview last week, Giannis called Lopez the “MVP” of their team when discussing his feelings on how league MVP voting is handled today. He’s got high praise for Lopez who’s become a defensive centerpiece for Milwaukee this season. That had been Giannis’ job in the past, but Lopez took over that role.

Milwaukee has asked Giannis to do more on the offensive end this season as the team was dealing with injuries for a large part of the season. The Bucks will look to hold first place for these final 11 regular season games and take home-court advantage with them throughout the entire playoffs.