The Minnesota Timberwolves finished up their regular season yesterday with a 113-108 win vs the New Orleans Pelicans. That locked the Timberwolves into the #7 vs #8 play-in game where they will face the LA Lakers who are 8-2 in their last ten. Last night, SF Jaden McDaniels punched a wall on his way back to the locker room and did not return to the game. He fractured his hand in the process and is likely out for the rest of the season.

McDaniels injury could not come at a worse point in the season. He’d played and started in 79 of their 82 games this season and will be missing their most important game of the season tomorrow vs the Lakers. The 22-year-old made a bad decision by punching the wall and hurting himself by accident.

He’ll be thinking about it tomorrow when he’s sitting on the bench in a game that he should be playing. NBA betting sites have the Timberwolves at (+ 15000) to win the Finals this season.

Jaden McDaniels punched a wall on the way to the locker room 😬 He is out the rest of the game with a hand injury pic.twitter.com/QVGMp1hful — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2023

Jaden McDaniels will likely miss the rest of the postseason for the Minnesota Timberwolves

McDaniels was on his way to the locker room last night and was seen taking his frustrations out on the wall. In doing so he fractured his hand and likely ended his season prematurely. After throwing the punch at the wall he came back from the locker room with ice on his hand and did not return to the game.

Losing McDaniels is going to be a serious blow on the defensive end for Minnesota. According to Matt Williams, he’s one of six players this season who’s guarded a 2022-23 all-star at least 1,000 times this season. He’s elevated his game for the Timberwolves this season but will be missing their most important game of the season tomorrow.

Minnesota Timberwolves F Jaden McDaniels — who was seen punching a wall on his way to the halftime locker room – has a fractured hand, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2023

The Timberwhttps://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1645188844579422208olves might give Kyle Anderson or Tuarean Prince the start in his place. Minnesota is already without Naz Reid who had been having a breakout year with the team but had to have season-ending surgery on his hand. Tomorrow, the Timberwolves play the Lakers at 10:00 pm EST.