The 2021-22 NBA season kicks off with one preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021; MyBookie NBA futures latest odds have been updated. The lone preseason matchup on Sunday is between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. The game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET. This preseason matchup can be watched live through YES, NBA League Pass or Spectrum SportsNet.

The regular season commences on Tuesday, Oct. 19. On opening day, the Brooklyn Nets are playing against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Plus, the Golden State Warriors are facing the Los Angeles Lakers right after at 10 p.m. ET. The doubleheader can be watched live on TNT.

MyBookie 2022 NBA championship winner odds

The Brooklyn Nets possesses the best odds (+260) of winning the 2022 NBA Finals, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers (+270), Milwaukee Bucks (+850) and Golden State Warriors (+1000). Out of these four teams, the Lakers have had the most impressive, sporadically-interesting offseason. The team now has a new big-three threat in town.

On July 29, the team traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell to the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook and multiple second-round draft picks. Then, they re-signed Talen Horton-Tucker.

Additionally, Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Dwight Howard were signed to the active roster. Furthermore, the organization also signed Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan.

As for the Nets, they signed Cam Thomas, James Johnson and Javon Carter. Brooklyn’s made a predictable move in re-signing Blake Griffin, but every little bit helps. To add to these offseason moves, they signed 15-year veteran Paul Millsap and 12-year veteran Patty Mills.

Keep in mind the MyBookie wager cut off date for betting on the 2021-22 NBA championship winner is October 19, 2021 — the first day of the regular season.

MyBookie MVP betting odds

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is the frontrunner to win MVP next season. His odds are +450. In the 2020-21 NBA season, Doncic averaged 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game in 66 games played. The 22-year-old guard also shot 47.9% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

Stephen Curry has the second-best odds (+650) of winning the award, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo (+700) and Kevin Durant (+750). LeBron James is turning 37-years-old this December, but his odds are still decent of winning MVP, showing +900. The wager cut off date for MVP betting is October 19.

MyBookie game lines betting

Oddsmakers are not sure what to expect in the Nets-Bucks season opener. After last season’s Eastern Conference Semifinals series, bettors were expecting the Nets to open as at least one-point favorites over the Bucks. Then again, Brooklyn did lose 115-111 in Game 7 in overtime at the Barclays Center versus Milwaukee. It was not a good look; the heartbreaking loss was intense.

On the flip side, the Lakers are five-point favorites versus the Warriors. Most folks are expecting the Warriors to make the playoffs in the Western Conference next season. In the 2021 NBA Draft, they selected Jonathan Kuminga seventh and Moses Moody 14th overall. They also signed Andre Iguodala to a one-year deal. Forwards Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. were signed during free agency as well. Like all other teams, injuries are a big factor.

Moreover, the Bulls-Pistons game should be exciting, too. The Bulls are entering as 2.5-point favorites. Similar to the Lakers, the Bulls have had a thrilling offseason. Chicago signed Alex Caruso and Tony Bradley. While Thaddeus Young was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, the team acquired four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in exchange.

In a sign-and-trade agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball agreed to play for the Bulls. He signed a four-year, $85 million contract. Not to mention, viewers may get to see Detroit Pistons’ number one overall pick Cade Cunningham play his first game of his NBA career in Wednesday night’s game.

MyBookie NBA Specials – Ben Simmons’ destination odds

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the talk of the offseason for the past couple of months. Leading into mid-September, bettors were not sure where the three-time All-Star would end up. Who are we kidding? Everyone is still guessing. Now, oddsmakers are expecting 76ers general manager Elton Brand to trade his 25-year-old guard during the regular season.

According to MyBookie, the Minnesota Timberwolves were the favorites to land Simmons just a week ago. However, the odds are changing at a steady pace. The San Antonio Spurs are now the favorites (+250) to land the Australian. The Timberwolves have the second-best odds (+375) of trading for the guard, followed by the Sacramento Kings (+1000) and Portland Trail Blazers (+1000).