Myles Turner reached 6,856 career points in the Indiana Pacers’ 136-113 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, and the 6-foot-11 center is Indiana’s current franchise leader in career points among active players. Turner, 27, currently ranks 10th on the Pacers’ all-time scoring list.

Reggie Miller is Indiana’s all-time scoring leader with 25,279 points, followed by Rik Smits (12,871), Jermaine O’Neal (9,580), Danny Granger (9,571), Vern Fleming (9,535), Chuck Person (9,096), Herb Williams (8,637), Paul George (8,090), and Billy Knight (7,440).

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Indiana Pacers hold 18th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Atlanta Hawks.

Myles Turner with a monster performance tonight 💪 pic.twitter.com/gQ5vRjhtn1 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 25, 2023



Turner needs 585 points to pass Knight. Last season, the center posted 1,113 points in 62 starts with the Pacers. In Friday’s NBA In-Season Tournament victory, he recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and five blocks in 27 minutes of action.

Turner logged all 10 of his boards in the second half. The two-time blocks leader also scored 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. The Pacers outscored Detroit 39-17 in the final frame, finishing NBA In-Season Tournament group play with a 4-0 record. Indiana is now set to host a quarterfinal matchup in the tournament.

Furthermore, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was forced to pull Turner after he got into foul trouble in the first half.

“I was just mad, bro, I’m not gonna lie,” Turner said. “I was just [expletive]. Just sitting out the whole game and seeing positions where I could help. Once I got out there, I just told myself to go.”

Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson played the first 1:46 of the fourth and Turner played the last 10:14 without a second big. Indiana’s big men helped the Pacers outrebound the Pistons 16-6 in the fourth quarter, not surrendering a single offensive rebound. The Pacers posted 19 second-chance points in the second half.

Rick Carlisle on Myles Turner, who had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in the #Pacers‘ win against the Pistons: “Myles had ten rebounds in the second half. He did not get a single rebound in the first half … He took the challenge in the second half and he was tremendous.” pic.twitter.com/Fyh5Mrx0sH — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) November 25, 2023

“We knew that was how we were going to win the game,” Turner said. “They had a lot of second-chance points, left their imprint. Rebounding is really just a pride thing. I saw myself at zero rebounds in the first half. I took it personal, and I wanted to make sure I was there for my team. That’s what they need from me.”

Meanwhile, Buddy Hield reached 9,000 career points on his first 3-pointer and bucket of the game. Although Hield has the most career points of any current Pacer, Turner earned all of his points with Indiana. Hield played his first season (2016-17) with the New Orleans Pelicans and next six (2017-22) with the Sacramento Kings.

Through 15 starts this season, Myles Turner is averaging 17.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 26.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 51.7% from the floor and 37.5% outside the arc.