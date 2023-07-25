Naz Reid reportedly turned down a four-year, $63 million offer from the Cleveland Cavaliers to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a three-year, $42 million contract. Reid declined more money for more years to remain in the North Star State. It was a deal comparable to that of former Miami Heat forward Max Strus.

Strus, 27, agreed to a four-year, $63 million sign-and-trade with Cleveland earlier this month. In a three-team sign-and-trade, the Cavaliers added Strus, and the San Antonio Spurs received Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, and a second-round draft pick. Cleveland sent its 2030 second-round draft pick to Miami for compensation. San Antonio waived Stevens a week ago.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Minnesota Timberwolves hold 17th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings.

Report: Cavs were going to offer Naz Reid the money they gave Max Strus https://t.co/kgvH93sofL — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) July 25, 2023

Strus is projected to earn $14,487,684 in 2023-24, $15,212,068 in 2024-25, $15,936,452 in 2025-26, and $16,660,836 in 2026-27 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Reid, 23, converted his two-way contract into a four-year, $6.12 million deal with Minnesota in July 2019.

Reid is slated to make $12,950,400 in 2023-24 and $13,986,432 in 2024-25 with the Wolves. His new deal also includes a $15,022,464 player option for 2025-26. As part of a trade restriction, the 6-foot-9 center cannot be traded until Dec. 28, 2023.

Naz Reid declined a four-year, $63 million contract from the Cleveland Cavaliers to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a three-year, $42 million deal

At the moment, the LSU product is the fifth-highest paid player on the Timberwolves. Four players hold higher salaries for the 2023-24 season — Rudy Gobert ($41,000,000), Karl-Anthony Towns ($36,016,200), Mike Conley ($24,360,000), and Anthony Edwards ($13,534,817).

Reid made 11 starts in 68 appearances with Minnesota in the 2022-23 season. He averaged career highs of 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Along with notching 1.1 assists and 18.4 minutes per game, the center shot a career-best 53.7% from the field.



In the Timberwolves’ 109-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 26, Reid scored a career-high 30 points in 37 minutes as a starter. He also recorded nine boards, three assists, five steals, and two blocks while shooting 12-of-22 (54.5%) from the floor and 4-of-11 (36.4%) outside the arc.

Furthermore, in Minnesota’s 135-128 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 3, the New Jersey native scored 13 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds. He finished 6-of-12 (50%) shooting from the field in 30 minutes off the bench.

Last week, Naz Reid announced his commitment to play for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Reid is joining fellow Timberwolves teammate Anthony Edwards. Other notable players include Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren.

NBA Betting Content You May Like