NBA Betting Picks: Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks preview, picks and prediction

In tonight’s intraconference mismatch, the Orlando Magic (6-25) are facing off versus the Atlanta Hawks (14-15) at State Farm Arena. Will Kevin Huerter and the Hawks extend their head-to-head winning streak to six games against the Magic?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks news

Leading into Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Magic are 13-18 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Hawks are 12-17 against the spread. This game will air live at 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest can be watched via Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass and NBA TV. Referring to Land of Basketball’s database, based on 125 all-time regular season games played head-to-head, Atlanta is 65-60 versus Orlando. Not to mention, in the past five meetings, the Hawks are a perfect 5-0 against them.

Atlanta has defeated them in the last two encounters this season. On Dec. 15, they beat the Magic 111-99 at Amway Center. In other news, due to COVID-19 outbreaks, teams have been signing players to 10-day contracts. Today, the Hawks signed Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill to those said contracts. Over the course of Stephenson’s career, he averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. As for Hill, he’s a 26-year-old rookie. The forward was waived by the Pelicans on Oct. 13. For a reminder, Trae Young is out tonight.

Roster Update: We have signed Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill to 10-day contracts. MORE: https://t.co/fKKttCHkva pic.twitter.com/Y0WAT7vO30 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 22, 2021

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 211.5

Point spread: Hawks -7.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Magic +275, Hawks -330

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks injury report

Magic: SG E’Twaun Moore (out indefinitely) | SG Terrence Ross (out) | SG Michael Carter-Williams (out indefinitely) | PF Jonathan Isaac (out indefinitely) | PG Markelle Fultz (out indefinitely) | C Moritz Wagner (out) | C Wendell Carter Jr. (questionable) | C Mo Bamba (out) | SF Ignas Brazdeikis (out) | PG Cole Anthony (questionable) | SG R.J. Hampton (out) | PG Jalen Suggs (out indefinitely)

Hawks: PF Danilo Gallinari (out) | PF Solomon Hill (out for the season) | C Clint Capela (out) | SF Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (questionable) | SG Bogdan Bogdanovic (probable) | PG Trae Young (out) | SF De’Andre Hunter (out indefinitely)

three regulars, one situational guy, and six newcomers available. Two other regulars questionable. Truly a "rooting for the laundry" moment. https://t.co/Op8odU1dfc — Evan Dunlap (@BQRMagic) December 22, 2021

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks preview

Moreover, in the Magic’s 100-93 upset road win over the Nets on Saturday, center Robin Lopez added another double-double to his career total, finishing his performance with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 38 minutes played. Forward Chuma Okeke closed out his effort with 15 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 35 minutes of action. In the opening quarter, the Magic outscored the Nets 26 to 17.

Not only did Orlando outscore Brooklyn 54 to 46 in the paint, the team shot 39-for-94 (41.5%) from the field and 10-for-31 (32.3%) from behind the arc. COVID-19 is affecting nearly every team in the league, so it is not a good excuse. This victory snapped their seven-game losing streak. Now, the Magic are 4-15 away, 2-10 at home and 10-9 ATS on the road this season.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawks have a 73.4% chance of winning.

Plus, as for the Hawks, they lost 133-115 at home versus the Nuggets last Friday. Guard Trae Young earned one more double-double to his career total, amassing 34 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes played. Forward John Collins also earned a double-double, accumulating 20 points, 10 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33 minutes spent on the court. In the second quarter alone, the Nuggets outscored the Hawks 43 to 28.

Upon further review of the box-score game statistics, the Nuggets played awful defensively, but they struggled at the free throw line as well. They shot 26-for-34 (76.5%) from the line. To add to that, Atlanta allowed Denver to shoot an impressive 58.1% from the field. After the Hawks lost their seventh contest at home, they are now 8-7 at home, 6-8 away and 7-8 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Magic: PG Gary Harris | SG Hassani Gravett | SF Franz Wagner | PF Chuma Okeke | C Robin Lopez

Hawks: PG Kevin Huerter | SG Lou Williams | SF Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot | PF John Collins | C Onyeka Okongwu

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks prediction

Additionally, the total for tonight’s intraconference rematch is set at 211.5. Concerning the spread consensus, 73% of gamblers are anticipating the Hawks to cover the spread at State Farm Arena. With respect to the point total consensus, 79% of bettors are hoping the total will go over 211.5. As of yet, Orlando is 0-0 as a favorite, 6-25 as an underdog and 10-9 ATS away, whereas Atlanta is 12-8 as a favorite, 2-7 as an underdog and 7-8 ATS at home.

For noteworthy betting trends, the Magic are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven performances. The total has also gone under in four of their last five contests. Next, Orlando is 0-4-1 ATS in the team’s past five matches versus Atlanta, and the Magic are 0-5 straight up in their previous five games against the Hawks. To add to these betting statistics, they are 2-14 SU in their past 16 contests. Lastly, the team is 1-4 ATS in their last five matches on the road at State Farm Arena.

On the other side, the Hawks are 2-5 ATS in their past seven performances. Also, the total has gone over in eight of their previous 12 games this season. However, Atlanta is 0-7 ATS in the team’s last seven games played at home. Keep in mind, the total has gone under in six of their past eight matches versus Eastern Conference opponents, too. In summary, pick the Hawks to win and cover the spread. If you are interested in learning more about sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks betting pick

Pick the Hawks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 211.5. Atlanta is a 7.5-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.