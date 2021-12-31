NBA Betting Picks: Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics preview, prediction and picks

In today’s interconference battle on New Year’s Eve, the Phoenix Suns (27-7) are facing off versus the Boston Celtics (16-19) at TD Garden. Will Marcus Smart and Celtics win their first head-to-head game versus the Suns this season?

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics news

Comparing these teams’ betting statistics for this matchup, the Suns are 18-16 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Celtics are 17-17-1 against the spread. This contest will begin at 1 p.m. ET. For a side note, the game will air live via Bally Sports Arizona, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Boston. Referring to Land of Basketball’s database, based on 132 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Boston is 73-59 versus Phoenix. However, in the past three head-to-head meetings, the Suns are 2-1 against them.

On Dec. 10, the first encounter this regular season, Phoenix won 111-90 at Footprint Center. In other news, in the Celtics’ 91-81 loss at TD Garden versus the Clippers, they became the ninth team to attempt at least 100 shots and score less than 85 points. Viewers have not seen an offensive performance this dreadful since the Grizzlies defeated the Thunder by 73 points, winning 152-79 on Dec. 2. Even then, Oklahoma City still shot 11-for-38 (28.9%) from behind the arc. The Celtics failed to shoot at least 10% from the three-point line against the Clippers.

That was the 9th time in the past decade a team took 100+ shots and still scored less than 85 points, per @Sportradar. https://t.co/piV9gw1vLq — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 30, 2021

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 215

Point spread: Suns -4.5 (-115)

Best moneyline: Suns -195, Celtics +170

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics injury report

Suns: C JaVale McGee (out) | PF Jae Crowder (out) | PG Elfrid Payton (probable) | C Frank Kaminski (out indefinitely) | SF Abdel Nader (out) | C Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | C Deandre Ayton (out indefinitely) | PF Ish Wainright (probable)

Celtics: C Enes Freedom (out) | SG Dennis Schroder (out) | PG Marcus Smart (probable) | SF Jayson Tatum (out) | C Bruno Fernando (out) | SF Aaron Nesmith (out)

Add JaVale McGee to the list of #Suns in health and safety protocols. Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder are still in health/safety as is head coach Monty Williams. Elfrid Payton has been cleared of health/safety while Ish Wainright (back) is probable. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 30, 2021

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics preview

Additionally, in the Suns’ 115-97 home win over the Thunder on Wednesday, guard Devin Booker scored a team-high 38 points in 36 minutes on the court. JaVale McGee and Cameron Payne each contributed 16 points as well. Needless to say, this game was never close. In the fourth quarter, Phoenix outscored Oklahoma City 30 to 16.

While the Thunder did outscore the Suns 50 to 40 in the free throw lane, Phoenix out-rebounded them 56 to 45. Plus, the Suns made 12 three-pointers, shooting 12-for-34 (35.3%) from behind the arc. The team is now 16-4 at home, 11-3 away and 8-6 ATS on the road. They are tied with the Warriors for the top spot in the Western Conference.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 53.5% probability of winning.

On the other side, in the Celtics’ unexpected 91-81 loss at home against the Clippers on Wednesday, forward Jaylen Brown led his team in scoring, finishing his performance with 30 points in 40 minutes of action. Center Robert Williams III earned one more career double-double, too, accumulating 16 points, 14 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 28 minutes played. The team’s sluggish performance in the second and fourth quarters was inexcusable.

Despite having home-court advantage, the Clippers held them to 19 points in both quarters. The C’s shot 35-for-101 (34.7%) from the field and an atrocious 4-for-42 (9.5%) from three-point range. This was just the third time in NBA history a team has attempted at least 40 three-pointers and made five or fewer. Their inaccurate shooting ultimately led to their loss. Now, Boston is 9-7 at home, 7-12 on the road and 7-8-1 ATS at home. They rank 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Projected starting lineup

Suns: PG Chris Paul | SG Devin Booker | SF Mikal Bridges | PF Cameron Johnson | C Dario Saric

Celtics: PG Marcus Smart | SG Romeo Langford | SF Jaylen Brown | PF Al Horford | C Robert Williams III

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics prediction

Furthermore, the total for Friday’s interconference matchup is set at 215. Per the spread consensus, 62% of gamblers are hoping the Suns will cover the spread at TD Garden. With respect to the point total consensus, 61% of bettors are predicting the total will go over 215. Currently, Phoenix is 26-5 as a favorite, 1-2 as an underdog and 8-6 ATS away, whereas Boston is 13-8 as a favorite, 3-11 as an underdog and 7-8-1 ATS at home.

Anyways, for significant betting trends, the Suns are 16-4 straight up in their last 20 performances. They are also 10-2 ATS in their past 12 games versus the Celtics. Next, Phoenix is 4-2 SU in the team’s previous six contests against Boston, and the total has gone over in six of the Suns’ last eight games. On the final note, the Suns are 5-1 ATS in their past six matches versus Eastern Conference opponents.

As for the Celtics, they are 1-4 SU in their previous five performances. To add to these betting statistics, the total has gone under in four of Boston’s last five contests. Next, the total has gone under in five of their past seven games played at TD Garden. Lastly, the total has gone under in four of their previous five contests played in December. Therefore, the Suns are the clear choice. They will win and cover the spread. If you want a more in-depth analysis on NBA betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics betting pick

Pick the Suns to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 215. Phoenix is a 4.5-point favorite on the road with BetOnline.

