NBA Buyout Season 2023: Top Five Candidates

The NBA buyout market is sometimes just as interesting as the NBA Trade Deadline. After arguably the most hectic NBA Trade Deadline of all time, this season’s NBA buyout market is guaranteed to have some quality playmakers. One of which is even a former MVP. As a result, there will be plenty of teams looking to fill a final roster spot with a rotational piece who could make a difference. Especially teams who failed to make any moves this NBA Trade Deadline. With all of this in mind, here are the top five potential buyout candidates in 2023.

1. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook being brought out by the Utah Jazz is pretty much all but a done deal. There is a history between the Jazz and Westbrook. Not to mention, Utah has been a surprise this season and will not want to disrupt any of their locker room chemistry. However, all hope is not lost for Westbrook. The Chicago Bulls did not make any moves and are linked to showing interest in the former MVP. The Dallas Mavericks are another surprising potential suitor for Westbrook’s services. While Westbrook is not the Russ of old, expect him to have new home in no time.

2. Kevin Love

Kevin Love is in an interesting situation. He is still a fan favorite in Cleveland, especially after the ups and downs he went through personally during their NBA Finals run, but has fallen out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. As a result, there is a slight chance the organization would grant him a buyout allowing to go somewhere he can still flourish. Love is still a quality big man who could bolster someone’s bench unit. Teams he would benefit include the Celtics, Suns, and Trail Blazers.

3. Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley has had a hectic past few years. He is once again on the move, this time in exchange for Mo Bamba. However, it is unlikely the Orlando Magic will retain him as they rebuild and try to build around their youth in Paolo Banchero and Cole Anthony. Beverley is still a gritty perimeter defender who could help a few teams. Look for squads such as the Timberwolves or Kings to show interest in the veteran point guard.

4. John Wall

In a sick twist of irony, John Wall is back with the Houston Rockets for now. However, the Rockets will most likely buy him out considering it did not work out last time. Wall seemed like a good fit for the Clippers at the start of the season, but injuries have rattled his campaign. Regardless, he is still a solid ball-handler who could help a multitude of teams. Teams that could use his services are the Bucks, Mavericks, and the Lakers.

5. Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka can still be a quality rim-protector in this league. He just needs to find the right fit. Ibaka was a part of the mega Jae Crowder trade and it landed him with the Indiana Pacers. Since Indiana kept Myles Turner this NBA Trade Deadline, expect them to grant him a buyout. Expect teams such as the Heat and the Nets to garner interest in the veteran big man.