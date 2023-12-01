After spending over a decade coaching basketball overseas, Chris Finch got his first shot at coaching in the G-League in 2009. From there, he rose up the coaching ranks all the way to his current gig as head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But how much does Finch now make in his current role? In this post, we discuss Finch’s salary, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.

Chris Finch Contract And Salary

Finch was originally hired by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the middle of the 2020-21 season. His first contract went through the 2021-22 season. After ending the Timberwolves 14-year playoff drought, Finch signed a four-year extension. Finch is currently in the second year of that deal.

The monetary terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, we can use some outside context to estimate Finch’s yearly salary.

We know that Finch is not one of the top five highest-paid coaches in the NBA. So, his salary is under 7.25 million dollars per year, which is what the fifth-highest-paid coach in the NBA (Rick Carlisle) makes annually.

Finch likely makes somewhere in the ballpark of four to five million dollars a year. Joe Mazzulla, another coach with no NBA playing experience who was signed to an extension after impressing early on in his tenure as head coach, makes about 4.7 million dollars annually. Finch shouldn’t be too far off that mark.

Chris Finch Net Worth

Finch’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around five million dollars. We don’t know this for certain, but it is likely that most of Finch’s wealth has been amassed during his time as a coach.

As we said earlier, Finch spent a lot of time overseas and in the G-League. He got his first chance in the NBA in 2011 as an assistant on the Houston Rockets. From there, he spent the next decade as an assistant coach with four different teams before eventually landing on the Timberwolves in 2021.

Chris Finch Head Coaching Record

In 222 career games, Finch’s regular season head coaching record currently sits at 117-105 (win percentage of 52.7%). With those marks, Finch sits at 137th all-time in wins and 89th in all-time in win percentage.

In terms of the postseason, Finch’s record sits at 3-8 (27.3%) in 11 career playoff games.

Chris Finch Wife

Chris Finch is not married and does not have any children.