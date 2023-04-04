NBA Eastern Conference Clinch & Elimination Scenarios Tonight

NBA Eastern Conference teams have a lot at stake tonight. The Atlanta Hawks will be locked into the Play-In Tournament with a loss or if the Brooklyn Nets win or the Toronto Raptors lose.

The Boston Celtics will clinch the Atlantic Division title with a road win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Next, the Brooklyn Nets are set to secure a playoff berth with a win and a Miami Heat loss.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks remain the clear-cut favorite to win the championship. Sportsbooks are giving the Celtics second-shortest odds, followed by the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

April 4 clinch and elimination scenarios for the Eastern Conference ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JlbnVS3XN1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 4, 2023

Additionally, the Chicago Bulls are locked into a Play-In game with a win or Orlando Magic loss. Of course, the Heat can win their 12th Southeast Division title and 16th division championship in franchise history with a win and an Atlanta loss.

Miami is locked into a Play-In game with a loss and a Brooklyn win. Plus, Orlando is eliminated with a loss or a Chicago win. If the Magic miss the playoffs, it will be their third year straight. In fact, the Magic have not finished with 40 or more wins since the 2018-19 season.

Eastern Conference Clinch, Elimination Scenarios Tonight, Play-In Tournament is Tuesday, April 11 through Friday, April 14

For the Hawks-Bulls matchup, NBA sportsbooks show Chicago as a 3.5-point favorite at home. The Bulls are 2-1 against Atlanta in their last three meetings. On Dec. 11, the Hawks defeated them 123-122 at State Farm Arena. Not to mention, Atlanta is 2-8 in its past 10 road games. This game will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

As for the Celtics-76ers contest at 8 p.m. ET, oddsmakers list Philadelphia as a two-point favorite at home. Nonetheless, the C’s are projected to win, cover the spread, and the point total is expected to go over 227.5. On the other hand, it can be difficult to win at Wells Fargo Center.

Moreover, Boston has won the last four head-to-head games against the Sixers. However, the 76ers are 9-2 in their past 11 encounters versus East opponents. For that reason, Philly is due for a win.

It’s now or never. Win to get in. Watch the #ATTPlayIn 4/11 – 4/14 on ESPN & TNT. pic.twitter.com/NuisGE5tzB — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the Heat are scheduled to play the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET. Miami is a heavy 12.5-point favorite. The Heat are projected to win at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit will cover, and the total will go over 218. The Heat are 2-1 against the Pistons in their last three meetings. Detroit is on a nine-game skid as well.

Lastly, the more interesting NBA matchup tonight is Timberwolves-Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn is a two-point underdog at home. According to other statistics, the Nets are 22-16 at home, 29-12 as favorites, and 14-23 as underdogs this season.

Besides the Nets’ struggles here and there, Minnesota is 1-4 in its last five contests versus Brooklyn. Despite the Nets being 1-8 in their past nine games played on a Tuesday, they’re on a three-game win streak. Therefore, this should be a great game. Tonight’s games could reveal which Eastern Conference teams are in.

