NBA executives vote Franz Wagner as top breakout candidate for 2023-24 season
NBA executives voted for Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham for the top breakout candidate of the 2023-24 NBA season in HoopsHype’s executives poll.
Wagner received at least one vote from 15 of the 25 executives polled, the most of any player, according to Michael Scotto. “I saw Franz Wagner a ton last year, and he’s really good,” an unnamed executive told the site.
“His shooting will be the swing skill. If he consistently knocks that down at a higher clip, he’ll be a 20-plus scorer.”
According to a few NBA betting sites, Franz Wanger holds 14th-ranked odds to win the 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award. Mikal Bridges, Jordan Poole, and Cade Cunningham round out the top three.
25 NBA executives poll: Who are the top breakout candidates for the 2023-24 Season via @hoopshype
1. Franz Wagner 34.4%
2. Cade Cunningham 32.8%
3. Jalen Green 22.4%
4. Mikael Bridges 20%
5. Evan Mobley 11.2%
6. Shaedon Sharpe 10.4%
7. Jabari Smith Jr 9.6% pic.twitter.com/6EdVrgwWiN
— WeltGawd (@MagicMan816) October 11, 2023
At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Wagner helped Germany secure its first gold medal, and the Magic wing was also selected to the All-FIBA World Cup Second Team.
“Franz Wagner had a great World Cup,” added one other anonymous executive. “He does so many things and is only scratching the surface of how good he can be.”
Wagner, 22, was selected eighth overall by the Magic in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Michigan. During his rookie 2021-22 season, the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 30.7 minutes per game. Of course, he was named to the All-Rookie First Team.
In the 2022-23 season, Wagner made 80 starts. The German hooper averaged career highs of 18.6 points, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 32.6 minutes per contest, along with 4.1 boards. Additionally, he shot career bests of 48.5% from the floor and 36.1% from deep.
Franz Wagner (19 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL) takes home Player of the Game honors for the #FIBAWC Final! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0WjrzhwaXU
— NBA (@NBA) September 10, 2023
Furthermore, in Orlando’s 113-109 win over the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 9, 2022, the Michigan product recorded a season-high 34 points, along with five boards, two assists, and two steals in 33 minutes as a starter.
Last week, the Magic exercised Wagner’s fourth-year team option. The former BBL star is slated to make $7.01 million with Orlando in the 2023-24 season. This is part of the four-year, $22.78 million rookie-scale contract he signed in August 2021.
Wagner does have potential to become the top breakout star of the 2023-24 season.
