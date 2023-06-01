NBA
NBA Finals 2023: Denver Nuggets’ Win Would Be Bad for Sportsbooks
Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set to tip off in Denver on Thursday with the Nuggets taking on the Miami Heat. The Heat find themselves as 8.5-point underdogs with the sharp money pouring in on the Nuggets to cover the spread. Learn why Denver’s first NBA Finals’ win would be a bad outcome for the sportsbooks and find out how the NBA Championship odds have changed for the Nuggets and Heat on the road to the Finals.
Denver Nuggets Winning Would be Bad for Sportsbooks
Overall, the Nuggets winning the NBA Finals might be bad for the sportsbooks.
Since the start of the NBA Playoffs, money has poured in on Denver to win the NBA Finals.
The odds for the Nuggets to bring home their first NBA Championship have moved dramatically in every round. After opening the postseason with +1400 odds, Denver saw its NBA title odds move to +700 in Round 2 and +150 during the Western Conference Finals. Heading into Game 1 at Ball Arena, Denver is now an overwhelming -400 betting favorite, making the Nuggets the second-biggest favorite in the Finals over the past decade.
Nearly have of the series bets (40%) have come in on the Nuggets to sweep the NBA Finals, moving the odds from +450 to +425 at BetMGM. The Nuggets have dominated the postseason and have not lost a game at home.
With a ton of money continuing to pour in on the Nuggets, an NBA Finals victory for the Nuggets could cost the sportsbooks big time.
Denver Nuggets NBA Championship Odds:
- Opened : +1400
- Round 1 : +1000
- Round 2 : +700
- Conference Finals : +150
- NBA Finals: -400
Are The Top Sportsbooks Disrespecting The Heat?
On the other hand, Miami still enters the NBA Finals as considerable underdogs heading into Game 1. The Heat own +310 odds to win the NBA Championship and +285 odds to steal Game 1 on the road in Denver. A former Play-In Tournament team, Miami has been at a talent disadvantage during every round of the NBA Playoffs but the Heat have found a way to win under the guidance of Jimmy Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra. Miami is playing with house money at this point, which could be dangerous against a Denver team that has had 10 days to weigh the expectations of the franchise’s first NBA Championship.
Miami Heat NBA Championship Odds Throughout The Playoffs
- Opened : +1400
- Round 1 : +12500
- Round 2 : +2500
- Conference Finals : +750
- NBA Finals : +310
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Top Ten Highest-Paid NBA Coaches
- NBA Finals 2023: Denver Nuggets’ Win Would Be Bad for Sportsbooks
- NBA Finals Game 1: Nuggets vs Heat Public Betting Trends and Most Bet On Props
- Denver, Miami expect $25 million in revenue from 2023 NBA Finals
- Despite reports from last week, Kyrie Irving’s “handshake” deal with the Mavericks has no truth
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Michael Jordan Buys $3.5 Million Custom Venom F5 Roadster, 300 MPH Sports Car
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Bronny James Prom Date: Who is Girlfriend, Peyton Gelfuso?
-
NBA 3 days ago
LA Lakers Believe Lonzo Ball’s Potential Career-Ending Injury Caused By Big Baller Brand Shoes
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Scoot Henderson wants to prove he can be the No. 1 pick in NBA Draft over Victor Wembanyama: ‘I want to build that fanbase in San Antonio’