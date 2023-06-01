The NBA Finals will tip off on Thursday, June 1st at 8:30 p.m. with the exciting matchup between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. The Miami Heat are only the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to ever make it to the Finals after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 7 to win the Eastern Conference.

Since then, the top sportsbooks have released their NBA Finals odds with the Nuggets opening as heavy favorites at -350 odds. The line has already moved to -400 ahead of Game 1.

About 40% of money is on the Nuggets to sweep the Heat in the NBA Finals with the odds moving from +450 to +425 at BetMGM, according to John Ewing.

Alternatively the Heat opened at +275 to win and have moved to +300 to win the Finals.

Meanwhile, early indications are that the sharp money has been betting on the Nuggets. Denver accounts for only have 45% of the public bets but 79% of the overall handle.

Miami Heat Against the Spread

The Nuggets will have to overcome a long layoff before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Denver will have a full-10 days off since their last game on an NBA court against the L.A. Lakers. Since 2005, NBA playoff teams with more than a week of rest have gone 18-9 against the spread, which is good news for Nuggets fans.

However, right now the Miami Heat are the best team against the spread in the NBA playoffs. Despite putting together an NBA-worst 30-49-3 mark against the spread during the NBA season, the Heat have managed to become the best team ATS in the playoffs going 13-5. The Heat +8.5-point underdogs in Game 1 against the Nuggets tonight, yet Denver has garnered more than half of the public bets.

Most Bet Props Nuggets vs Heat Game 1

With Game 1 tipping off tonight, there have been a lot of player prop bets placed ahead of the game. Nikola Jokic has been the most bet on player heading into Game 1 with three of his player props landing in the most bet on props of the night. Currently 99% of money is on Jokic to record a triple-double (+105), over 27.5 points (-105) and over 13.5 rebounds (+100).

Here are the most bet on player props at BetMGM heading into Game 1.

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (Yes +105)

Nikola Jokic to score first field goal (+425)

Nikola Jokic over 13.5 Rebounds (+100)

Bruce Brown over 11.5 Points (+100)

Nikola Jokic over 27.5 Points (-105)

