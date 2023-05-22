For early 2023 NBA Finals MVP odds, Nikola Jokic (-160) of the Denver Nuggets is the betting favorite to win his first Finals MVP award. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (+240) has second-shortest odds, followed by Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (+750), and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (+2000). BetOnline odds are featured below. A Nuggets-Heat matchup is possible.

2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds: Nikola Jokic Tops List as Betting Favorite

NBA Player Odds Play Nikola Jokic -160 Jimmy Butler +240 Jamal Murray +750 Jayson Tatum +2000 Jaylen Brown +2500 Bam Adebayo +2500 LeBron James +3300 Anthony Davis +5000 Michael Porter Jr. +6600 Aaron Gordon +8000 Bruce Brown +20000 Marcus Smart +25000

Nikola Jokic (-160)

Since Nikola Jokic, the MVP runner-up to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, is still playing, of course the five-time All-Star should be the betting favorite to win the 2023 NBA Finals MVP award. Through 14 starts this postseason, Jokic is averaging 29.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 38.4 minutes per game.

The five-time All-NBA member is also shooting 54.4% from the field and 47.1% beyond the arc. In Denver’s 129-124 second-round loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4, the 6-foot-11 center scored a playoff career-high 53 points in 40 minutes of action.

If the Nuggets defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in their Western Conference Finals series, Jokic will make his first NBA Finals appearance as well.

Jimmy Butler (+240)

Next, Jimmy Butler has arguably been the most-clutch player this postseason. At this point, the five-time All-Defensive member has proven himself to be more reliable than Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. He’s a worthy candidate to win NBA Finals MVP.

Through 13 appearances of this 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Heat forward is averaging 29.9 points, 6.7 boards, 5.6 assists, 2.2 steals, and 38.9 minutes per game. Butler is also shooting 51.1% from the floor and 35.7% outside the arc.

Additionally, in the first round of the NBA playoffs, he became the fifth player in history to record at least 25 points on 50% shooting in six straight games to begin a postseason.

Butler joined James, Michael Jordan, Bernard King, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In Miami’s 119-114 first-round win in Game 4 over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat star scored a playoff career-high 56 points.

Jamal Murray (+750)

Lastly, Jamal Murray has second-best odds on his own Nuggets team of winning NBA Finals MVP and third-shortest odds overall. Sportsbooks increased Murray’s probability after scoring 37 points in back-to-back contests against the Lakers in Games 2 and 3.

Through 14 starts this postseason, the sixth-year guard is averaging 27.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 38.9 minutes per game. To add to these statistics, Murray is shooting 47.5% from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range.

In Denver’s 122-113 first-round win in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the guard scored 40 points in 39 minutes as a starter. It was his fifth 40-point playoff game, passing Alex English for the most in Nuggets history.

