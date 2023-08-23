NBA free agent veteran Blake Griffin talked about his experience with the Boston Celtics on Barstool Sports’ “Fore Play” podcast. “Boston is unbelievable,” said the six-time All-Star. “Living in Boston, playing in Boston, was like one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible.”

Earlier this month, the Celtics were reportedly interested in re-signing Blake Griffin ahead of the 2023-24 season. According to CLNS’s Bobby Manning, the “door remains open” for another stint for Griffin in Beantown.

“I’ve heard the door remains open for his return despite the distance from family and his home on the west coast,” Manning said. “Given that he mulled his options until October last year, it’s worth assuming he’ll follow a similarly deliberative process this summer.”

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds behind the Denver Nuggets to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.

Blake Griffin speaks glowingly about the #Celtics “Dude, Boston is unbelievable. Living in Boston, playing in Boston, was like one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible. One of the best parts, the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys.” pic.twitter.com/NR6WDTeC9A — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) August 22, 2023

Blake Griffin, 34, could return to Boston for a 15th NBA season. The 6-foot-9 forward signed with the Celtics on a one-year, $2.91 million contract last October during training camp. Though, the wing appeared in just one playoff game after playing in 41 regular-season games.

Griffin made 16 starts in 41 games with the C’s in the 2022-23 regular season. The Oklahoma native averaged 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 13.9 minutes per game while shooting 48.5% from the floor and 34.8% beyond the arc.

NBA free agent veteran Blake Griffin says his time spent with the Boston Celtics last season was “unbelievable,” hopes to re-sign with contender ahead of 2023-24 season

Blake Griffin scored a season-high 15 points in a 106-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 8 and in a 131-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks six days later. The 13-year veteran also grabbed a season-high 12 boards in 122-114 victory against the Utah Jazz on Mar. 31.

Notwithstanding a few solid performances, his regular-season usage percentage (12.7%) was a career low, and the former Net played just six minutes off the bench in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

NBA insiders were under the impression that Griffin would consider available opportunities with other teams before re-signing with the Celtics. However, neither Boston nor other teams have contacted the five-time All-NBA member.

Blake Griffin is drawing interest from the Warriors, Clippers, Celtics and 76ers, per @AmicoHoops pic.twitter.com/BeqXAk4snU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 23, 2023



Additionally, Griffin’s role with Boston would remain the same next season. The Celtics traded Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks, but they also acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards. Plus, Boston signed Jordan Walsh and Oshae Brissett. Not to mention, Al Horford and Robert Williams III are still present.

Horford, Porzingis, and Williams have all worked around injuries in recent years, but Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla might still not offer Blake Griffin much playing time in his 15th season.

Other teams interested in signing the NBA veteran include the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA Betting Content You May Like