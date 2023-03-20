NBA great Shaquille O’Neal reveals who are the only three players who dunked over him in his 19-year career

Back in the day, no one could even dream of dunking over seven-foot-one Shaquille O’Neal, but he’s finally admitted who were the only three players to achieve this feat during his 19-year NBA career that ended back in 2011.

In a recent interview, the four-time league champion said he remembers perfectly how each and every one of those three slams happened. “I always wanted to take pride in not getting dunked on,” he first stated. “In 20 years, I only got dunked on three times.”

When asked to be specific about who were these athletes, Shaq didn’t hesitate. “Derrick Coleman, Michael Jordan and Tim Perry.”

As the former Lakers star mentioned the last name on the list, the interview immediately interjected. “Tim Perry? Was it a breakaway? It must have been a breakaway dunk.”

O’Neal answered, “No, baseline dunk. I went up lazily, and he threw it down on me.”

According to O’Neal’s memory, all of those three dunks must’ve happened early in his professional career while he was defending the Orlando Magic’s jersey. Coleman, for example, attacked the rim over Shaquille back when he played for the Nets. The No.1 pick out of the 1990 NBA draft was well known for having no fear against any rival, and proved right against the young Magic star. As for legend Michael Jordan, there is no doubt he showed O’Neal who was boss back when he was a Bulls player in the 90s. “Shaq’s the biggest player I’ve ever seen, in terms of physicality,” the Chicago star said about his rival some time ago. “He was this big, massive guy when I came back from baseball, so I was somewhat intimidated. “I didn’t really know how to play against him.” Even though only being dunked over three time over the course of two decades in the NBA sounds a bit improbable, we’ll just have to trust Shaquille’s selective memory. But being it as it may, it would make an incredible achievement for any basketball player. Shaq recently posted a photo in the hospital as he’s undergoing hip replacement surgery Last night, the former Lakers and Magic star posted a photo of himself laying down on a hospital bed, without any context or explanation over his situation. Quickly, social media went crazy over it, wishing him the best as well as expecting the worst. 12 hours later, the tweet already had over 37 thousand likes and over 7.2 million views. Although he didn’t share any details over his hospitalization, he did let his colleagues know that he missed them, just as much as “I’m always watching” NBA on TNT, tagging both Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker in the post. Last night, Shaquille O’Neal raised some concerns when he posted a photo of himself in the hospital. #DramaAlert It turns out he was undergoing hip surgery and is doing okay. pic.twitter.com/pQZxU9AJ4k — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) March 20, 2023 Apparently, he’s undergoing hip surgery and should be back at the studio later this week. Last year, Shaquille talked about his adventure trying to loss weight, after dropping about 50 pounds and taking big steps to taking his health more seriously. He joked about it on the show, saying he doesn’t want to have a “retirement body” like his co-host Charles Barkley.