NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton was asked about the ongoing rumors pertaining to LeBron James potentially leaving the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The 20-time All-Star has a $51.41 million player option for 2024-25 that he could decline in the months ahead.

“LeBron did what he wanted — [what] he was supposed to. He said, ‘I’m staying where I’m at,'” Payton told Yahoo Sports prior to All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. “LeBron is not going nowhere. L.A. is his city right now, his town. Kobe [Bryant] is really … it’s Kobe’s city.

“But LeBron is taking over now. He’s been traveling too many times, been to Cleveland, you know. He been to Miami, went back to Cleveland. This is his last stop, man.”

“If [LeBron James] has wandering eyes in the summer, or if Kevin Durant does or if Paul George is going to be a free agent at this point… the #Warriors will be in on that conversation.”@anthonyVslater on the Dubs potentially bringing in another star (@MorningRoast957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 14, 2024



Payton will serve as one of the five judges for the AT&T Slam Dunk Competition on Saturday night, along with Darnell Hillman, Fred Jones, Mitch Richmond, and Dominique Wilkins.

Before the 2024 NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors made an unsuccessful bid to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to pair James with longtime rival Stephen Curry.

Additionally, Warriors owner Joe Lacob reached out to Buss to inquire whether James’ public frustration could be viewed as an opening to discuss a trade.

However, neither the Lakers nor James were willing to explore a potential trade.

Buss told Lacob the Lakers had no desire to trade James. Afterwards, she recommended to Lacob that he should reach out to James’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

Steph comments on the Warriors’ reported trade interest in LeBron before the deadline 👀 pic.twitter.com/luXDP4TkcK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2024



On the eve of the NBA trade deadline, Paul told Lacob and Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. that James had no interest in a trade and wanted to remain a Laker.

Dunleavy had been told the same after he reached out to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in the final hours prior to the deadline.

Will James sign with the Los Angeles Clippers?

Moreover, James could also decline his option and re-sign with the Lakers on a new deal. The 21-year veteran would seek an annual raise, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

There is one other scenario. Maybe James will switch teams without leaving Los Angeles. It is still possible for the four-time MVP to opt out and sign a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers are not getting it done.

Besides, he already won a ring with L.A. in the Orlando Bubble.

If the Clippers fall short again this season, perhaps the contender would welcome such a signing. A team with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James would definitely be interesting.

If the Clippers somehow draft Bronny, it could be a done deal. Bronny, his eldest son, is a 6-foot-4 freshman guard for the USC Trojans. James will end up playing for whichever team drafts him.

Bronny is eligible for the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. A team could draft Bronny to add LeBron.