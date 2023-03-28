The Portland Trail Blazers have shut down Damian Lillard and a number of their top players for the remainder of the season. At 13th in the West, Portland has no chance to make the playoffs and their season will soon be over. Lillard is in his eleventh season with the Blazers and has shown frustration in the past about where the team’s future is heading. NBA insider Shama Charania has reported that he expects the Blazers and Lillard to have “real conversations this offseason” on what his future with the franchise holds.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers made the playoffs for eight-straight seasons from 2013-2021. They missed the playoffs last season winning only 27 games and are going to do the same in 2022-23. Portland has a 32-43 record and is 13th in the West.

In an era where players are demanding trades like they’re going out of style, Damian Lillard has remained loyal to Portland. He’s stayed with them through the good and the bad, but how much more can he take?

Have we already seen Damian Lillard’s last game with the Portland Trail Blazers?

NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed rumors yesterday of Damian Lillard being shut down by the Trail Blazers for the remainder of this season. The Blazers are 1-9 in their last ten and are on a three-game losing streak. Lillard has been through it all with Portland, but Charania questions how much longer he can stay loyal to their franchise.

The seven-time all-star will be 33 this July and who knows how much longer he’ll want to play. Lillard could be the exact piece that certain teams will be looking for in the offseason and could offer a haul of picks for the 2012-13 ROY. Shams Charania had this to report on what he thinks Lillard’s future with the Blazers will be.

“Where is his future going to be? I expect there to be some real conversations this offseason about how this team can improve and if they can’t, where do they go with Damian Lillard and his future.” – Shams Charania

It’s possible that we have already seen Lillard’s last game with the Trail Blazers and he could be on the move this summer. Expect a number of teams to be interested in a player who averages (25.2) points and (6.7) assists per game for his career and is one of the game’s most historic three-point shooters.