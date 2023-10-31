Kim Kardashian might be one of the most powerful women in the United States, but it seems she is not loved by all. The NBA, on the other hand, believes that her success as a social media icon and entrepreneur are worthy to strike a commercial deal that will guarantee benefits for the league.

The Association announced a unique partnership this Monday with her brand SKIMS, making it the official underwear of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball. Kim K then expressed her immense gratitude by addressing the cultural impact of uniting fashion and sports.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” shared Kardashian, co-founder & creative director of the brand. “Together, SKIMS and the league will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

Jens Grede, CEO of SKIMS, praised the league’s approach to pop culture. “The NBA’s modern approach and significant impact on pop culture, entertainment, and fashion is unparalleled in sports,” he claimed. “Our partnership marks a remarkable opportunity for SKIMS and the Association to work together on what it means to engage the next-generation of fans through basketball.”

As for the NBA, Commissioner Adam Silver believes that the secret to a strong commercial future is to provide the fans with unique experience and products.

“SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands,” he explained during the press conference. “We look forward to bring i ng NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership. Together, SKIMS, the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball will leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand, by showing up in unexpected ways.”

The league executive anticipated how fans will witness the partnership come to life at important basketball events, such as the All-Star weekend and this new In-Season Tournament.

SKIMS recently launched their newest men’s line last week, which included Nick Bosa, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and soccer star Neymar as their main models on the site of the brand, which was founded in 2019.

Despite some encouraging comments, most NBA fans took social media to diss the league’s latest partnership with Kim Kardashian

As the NBA and WNBA made the announcement on social media about how they will showcase SKIMS around the league, basketball fans made their thoughts known on this particular partnership. Even though some praised Kim’s trajectory as an entrepreneur, most found disgust in this business deal.

“We gotta boycott the NBA,” one account wrote on X, while another lamented: “What happened to the sport I love?”. Others were much more visual and sarcastic: “Imagine Steph Currywearing Skims.”

We gotta boycott the nba now — Stoney (@super_sayin_god) October 30, 2023

“Will be awesome seeing Lebron James’ hard nipples on the court. Very glad [the] NBA got this deal done,” one person posted. Another followed with a similar sentiment: “Never thought [the] NBA would fall this low. What’s next, Skims bikini shoot with LeBron?”

Despite this seeming an unlikely deal, it is not unprecedented for SKIMS. Kardashian’s brand has already supplied loungewear and undergarments for Team USA’s athletes during Tokyo’s past Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.