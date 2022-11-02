NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Tatum Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets

The 2022-23 NBA season is underway and we have the best player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Cavaliers vs Celtics and Mavericks vs Jazz.

Tonight’s NBA games are headlined by Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz for which we have chosen three player prop picks that you can back on BetOnline.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are seeking revenge in Cleveland following last week’s overtime loss to J.B. Bickerstaff’s side as Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert combined for 82 points in Massachusetts.

Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks sit at .500 for the season and are yet to win consecutive games but can go 4-3 with a win against the in-form Utah Jazz, led by a revitalised Lauri Markkanen who recently inspired Will Hardy’s men to two straight wins over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Best NBA Player Prop Sportsbooks

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight

How To Claim $1000 NBA Free Bets

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in free bets ready for tonight’s NBA action

NBA Player Prop Pick 1: Jayson Tatum over 27.5 points @ -110 with BetOnline

First-Team All-NBA member Jayson Tatum is the only player in the NBA this season to average 30 points per game on 50/40/90 splits and has led the Celtics to a respectable 4-2 start to the season.

Tatum, 24, is widely considered one of the best players in the league already at such a young age and is ranked 9th in the NBA in true shooting percentage at 69.5%.

The rest of the top ten averages 8.7 field goal attempts per game compared to Tatum’s 19.2, making the former Duke Blue Devil the most efficient player with as much volume in the NBA through the first two weeks.

The forward was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for week one and looks to be well on track for a strong MVP campaign after narrowly finishing outside of the top five last season.

The most efficient offensive players in the #NBA so far this season: pic.twitter.com/olorLnhdEA — Synergy Basketball (@SynergySST) October 31, 2022

NBA Player Prop Pick 2: Luka Doncic triple double @ +430 with BetOnline

Like Tatum, Luka Doncic is also making a powerful charge for a first MVP award this season whilst averaging an impressive 36.7 points on 50% shooting from the field through the first six games.

The 23-year-old Slovenian has scored the most clutch points so far (21) and is the first player in league history to record 200 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists in the first six games of the campaign.

Doncic already has four double doubles and two triple doubles to his name and we’re picking the superstar to record yet another incredible stat line against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Luka Doncic this season: 32 Points, 10 Assists, 7 Rebounds

35 Points, 6 Assists, 9 Rebounds

37 Points, 11 Assists, 7 Rebounds

41 Points, 14 Assists, 11 Rebounds

31 Points, 10 Assists, 16 Rebounds

44 Points, 5 Assists, 3 Rebounds UNBELIEVABLE. pic.twitter.com/JLVTlLZu7C — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 31, 2022

NBA Player Prop Pick 3: Lauri Markannen over 18.5 points @ -126 with BetOnline

Lauri Markannen is averaging career highs all across the board since joining the Utah Jazz in a trade package alongside Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and picks as All-Star Donovan Mitchell was sent the other way to Cleveland.

The 25-year-old is recording 22.6 points per night on 50.7% shooting from the field, not to mention an impressive 9.3 rebounds as the ‘rebuilding’ Jazz have stormed to a 6-2 record in the Western Conference.

We’re picking the former number seven overall pick to record over 18.5 points in Dallas on Wednesday and continue his hot streak to open the 2022-23 season.

LAURI MARKKANEN

31 PTS (73% FG) 11 REB, 4 BLK This season 🔥

22.6 PTS (Career-high)

50.7% FG (Career-high)

9.3 REB (Career-high)

2.9 AST (Career-high)

1 BLK (Career-high) pic.twitter.com/bylLUBy019 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 1, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Cleveland Cavaliers +110 Boston Celtics -130