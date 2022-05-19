NBA Player Props Bets | NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 2

On Friday, the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; NBA player props, best NBA bets and odds for the Game 2 Mavericks vs Warriors matchup are featured here. The tip-off time for Game 2 is 9 p.m. ET, and the contest can be watched live on TNT.

YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream provide free trials for streaming. BetOnline odds, player props and best NBA bets for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals are available below. More NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

NBA Player Props Today | Best NBA Prop Bets

Leading into Game 2 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, our betting analysts have picked the best NBA player prop bets for the Mavericks vs Warriors contest. Along with the Warriors winning, will Draymond Green have at least six assists tonight?

Can Stephen Curry finish with a minimum of 27 points? Not to mention, will Dorian Finney-Smith end his outing with at least one steal? Read the predictions below. Other NBA player props, predictions, odds and betting picks are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets Today, May 20 — Draymond Green to have 6+ assists and Warriors win (-176)

First off, Warriors forward Draymond Green averaged 6.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists per game against the Grizzlies in the conference semifinals. In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Mavericks, Green accumulated 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Of course, Golden State won 112-87 at Chase Center.

Furthermore, in Game 6 of the conference semifinals, Green finished his performance with eight assists. The four-time All-Star ended his outing with eight assists in Game 4 as well. The forward failed to amass at least six assists in the first, fourth and fifth games against the Grizzlies. However, his eight-assist performances were earned at home. Needless to say, Game 2 will be played at Chase Center tonight. But will Golden State win?

NBA Player Prop Bets Today, May 20 — Stephen Curry to finish with at least 27 points (-118)

Moreover, Warriors guard Stephen Curry is averaging 26.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Though, in Game 1 of his team’s 25-point blowout win over the Mavericks, Curry generated 21 points in 31 minutes played. The 13th-year player had at least 27 points in eight different playoff games this postseason. This is based on a total of 12 appearances during the playoffs.

In Game 6 of the conference semifinals, Curry closed out his night with 29 points. The guard had 32 points in Game 4 against the Grizzlies, too. According to the box-score game statistics, his only two lackluster outings were in Game 1 of the Warriors’ first-round playoff series and Game 5 of the conference semifinals. Taking everything into account, this is a solid bet. Fortunately, Curry’s team doesn’t have to win.

Best NBA Player Props Today, May 20 — Dorian Finney-Smith to have at least one steal in Game 2 (-223)

Additionally, Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 1.1 steals per game this postseason. In Game 1 of the Mavs’ 112-87 defeat, Finney-Smith could not accumulate at least one steal. It was the fifth time during the 2022 NBA Playoffs the forward came up short. Make no mistake, this is still a great NBA player prop bet.

Nonetheless, the sixth-year player had two steals in Game 7 of the conference semifinals, and he earned one steal against the Suns in Game 6. Dallas is notorious for falling behind, especially in the playoffs. Dorian Finney-Smith is no exception. But the forward has not ended his performance with zero steals in back-to-back playoff games this season. Take this bet. Other Mavericks vs Warriors bets are on the main page.

