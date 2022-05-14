NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 7 Picks and Bets for May 15, 2022

On Sunday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs concludes; free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 7 picks and best bets are featured here. Our betting experts at Basketball Insiders have picked the winners of the two much-anticipated playoff games scheduled for today.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs conference semifinals picks are available below.

Best Game 7 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the NBA Games Today

Today, May 15, the Milwaukee Bucks are squaring off versus the Boston Celtics at 3:30 p.m. ET. This elimination thriller can be watched live on ABC. Then, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET. The Mavs-Suns contest will be broadcasted live on TNT. The NBA playoffs second-round Game 7 contests can also be streamed.

Entering these Game 7 finales, oddsmakers are favoring Boston to win at home over Milwaukee. On the flip side, Phoenix is favored over Dallas to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Which teams will survive on Sunday? Continue scrolling.

Best NBA Bets: Free Bucks vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -4.5 (-107)

Neither the Celtics nor the Bucks have won two straight games this series. This explains why bettors are tempted to side with Milwaukee for Game 7. According to the point spread consensus, approximately 85% of gamblers are expecting the Bucks to cover the spread at TD Garden. For the point total consensus, 65% of bettors are trusting the total will go over 207.5.

Furthermore, for the Bucks’ injury report, forward Khris Middleton remains out indefinitely. If Milwaukee advances to the next round, Middleton should be cleared to play by then. For vital betting trends, the Bucks are 2-11 ATS versus the Bucks in their past 13 meetings. Not to mention, they are 2-5 ATS in their last seven matchups on the road against the Celtics. However, Milwaukee is 8-2 ATS in its previous 10 away contests.

Bucks vs Celtics Prediction | Best NBA Game 7 Picks

Additionally, regarding the Celtics’ injury report, the team has two players listed: C Robert Williams III (questionable) and PF Sam Hauser (questionable). The C’s pulled off the upset in Game 6 with Al Horford’s 10 rebounds. Plus, Jayson Tatum scored 46 points in 43 minutes played. While the Bucks outscored them 48-34 in the free throw lane, the Celtics shot 17-for-43 (39.5%) from beyond the arc.

Next, the Celtics are 4-1 ATS in their past five games played. To add to that, Boston is 5-2 ATS in its last seven home games against Milwaukee. Also, the total has gone under in six of Boston’s previous nine games. Therefore, pick the Celtics to win Game 7, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 207.5. Other NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 7 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets: Free Mavericks vs Suns Pick — Suns -6 (-110)

Moreover, the Suns are a six-point favorite versus the Mavericks for Game 7. Of course, the Mavericks bested the Suns 113-86 at the American Airlines Center in Game 6. Luka Doncic finished his outing with one more playoff double-double. He accumulated 33 points and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes of action. The Mavs outscored them 34-27 in the third quarter. Dallas has remained healthy, too.

In fact, based on the Mavericks’ injury report, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is the only player out. Hardaway Jr. fractured his fifth metatarsal in his left foot back in January. It is unknown when he will make his return. For noteworthy betting trends, Dallas is 8-3 ATS in its past 11 contests. Lastly, the Mavs are 5-10 ATS in their previous 15 matchups versus the Suns.

Mavericks vs Suns Prediction | NBA Playoffs Game 7 Picks

Next, the Suns have two players listed on their injury report: SF Jae Crowder (probable) and PF Dario Saric (out indefinitely). Referring to the point spread consensus, 61% of bettors are convinced that Phoenix will cover the spread at Footprint Center. A blowout win is possible. Likewise, 63% of gamblers are hoping the point total will go over 205.

Moving on to additional betting trends, Phoenix is 5-1 ATS in its last six games played. The total has gone under in four of the Suns’ past five contests, too. In short, pick the Suns to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 205. More NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 7 picks and predictions are on the main page.

