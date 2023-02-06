NBA reveals four different uniforms inspired by the Jazz for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars

The new uniforms for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars are here! The mini-tournament chosen to showcase the NBA’s young talent will take place on February 17th, during the All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.

The new threads unveiled have four styles, all represented in different colors that were inspired by the best eras of Utah Jazz’s franchise history. The overall design, on the other hand, maintains the same template that’s been used in the Rising Stars since 2016, that uses shortened stripes on both shorts and jerseys.

#NBAAllStar NBA Rising Stars uniforms have dropped! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/9s003mXu9j — UniMockups (@unimockups) February 1, 2023

Let’s go ahead an explain all four of them. The first outfit is the yellow version, which inspired two decades of Jazz basketball. This uniform has purple and green tones that mimics the scheme from Utah’s 1976-1996 jersey. Although their main color was white in those years, all their alternate uniforms had one thing in common: yellow accents.

Meanwhile, we keep climbing up the years as the white attire borrows its design from the Jazz’s 1996-2004 set with its purple and green accents. As for the the light blue jersey pulls it’s inspiration from their 2006-10 alternate uniform, with navy blue and silver highlights.

Finally, the fourth uniform is its black version which is supposed to represent Utah’s current uniform set. The yellow and green tones we have been grown accustomed to see in Jazz’s threads can be seen, although the yellow is much brighter than in this Rising Stars’ proposal.

Check out the threads on the black version, as the green accents are the only color we do not see in Utah’s current set of outfits.

The uniforms have a small, yet important change in this year’s proposal. Instead of the typical Jordan Jumpman logo, who are the main sponsors, the designs are completed with the memorial patch for the late Bill Russell, as well as the Nike Swoosh, on both jersey and shorts.

A combination of eleven rookies and ten sophomores comprises the 21 NBA athletes who will participate in the Rising Stars mini-tournament. These players will be drafted onto three teams, and then the fourth and final squad will consist on seven of the best G-League talents.

Each contest will be played up to a target score, first team to get there wins, as easy as that. The semifinals will be played to 40 and the championship final only to 25.

Who should we expect to shine this Jordan Rising Stars?

Out of the 28 players in total to participate this year, we are very excited to see what they have in store for us. The most exciting thing is, of course, to think that some of these athletes might become stars someday. The thing is, some of them already are!

For example, some of the biggest names expected to be in the spotlight are reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III, Turkish international Alperen Sengün, Magic’s Franz Wagner, Josh Giddey from Oklahoma City, G-League’s Scoot Henderson, and of course the best Rookie of both past December and January, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero.

Banchero leads the Magic and all NBA rookies in minutes played and scoring. The 20-year-old is averaging 20.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.02 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.

Watch the NBA’s latest compilation of the best plays this season from the current Rising Stars selection:

Tipoff of the first game is set for 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Salt Lake City, get ready!